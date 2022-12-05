Eleven newly crowned world champions will be hoping to end their year on a high note as they return to the taekwondo ring for the season finale - the 2022 Grand Prix Final - from 8-10 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Grand Prix Final is an important stop on the road to Paris 2024 Olympics as the 140 athletes participating have a chance to earn Olympic qualification ranking points. Here are the key things you need to know about the event, and how to follow the action. The event will be streamed live here. How to qualify for taekwondo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final: Men Can Vito Dell’Aquila win the Grand Prix Final after world gold? After adding the World title to his Olympic gold, Vito Dell'Aquila is hungry for more crowns. Since winning the 2019 Grand Prix Final in Moscow, the Italian hasn't had much success in the series. This season the 22-year-old has reached the last eight in Rome and settled for bronze in Manchester. “I want to win titles several times, I don't feel satisfied,” he told Italian wesbite mesagnesera. it on his hopes in Riyadh, where he could face 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Jun Jang, one of the best in the men’s 58kg category. Dell'Aquila stopped the South Korean in the final in Guadalajara, but Jang, who's also 2018 Asian Games champion, is a Grand Prix specialist having won six titles. The man Dell’Aquila beat in the Olympic final, reigning African champion Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, is seeded first in Riyadh. The Tunisian finished second in all three Grand Prix stops this year. Hungary's -54kg world champ Gergely Omar Salim will also be in action in Riyadh, while Spain’s Daniel Quesada Barrera - who won gold in the -74kg in Guadalajara - will step up to the men’s 80kg category, where Italy’s Simone Alessio tops the seedings.

In Mexico, the Italian surprisingly lost to Mongolia’s Azbayar Altangerel in the round of 16. The 'Prince' is keen to bounce back after Geon-Woo Seo of South Korea ended his six-tournament unbeaten run in the Grand Prix final in Manchester. Mexican reigning World champion Carlos Sensores also returns to action in the men’s 80kg. A stellar line-up also includes 2016 Olympic champion Cheick Sallah Cisse of Cote d’Ivoire and Brazil's 2019 world silver medallist Icaro Miguel Soares.

Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final: Women Daniela Paola Naranjo vs. Panipak Wongpattanakit again? It's also worth keeping an eye on another freshly minted Mexican gold medallist: Daniela Paola Souza Naranjo. -49kg world champion Naranjo will be back on the spotlight again just weeks after upsetting Olympic and the 2019 world champion Panipak Wongpattanakit in front of her home fans in the Worlds semis. Thai star Panipak has her eyes on the final after winning in Paris and Manchester, but she needs to stop Naranjo and fellow world champion Lena Stojkovic of Croatia, who won the -46kg world title.

Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final: Schedule of competition (all times Saudi Time, CEST+2, UTC+3) Friday 9 December 9:00 – 12:00 – Round of 16 women-49kg, men-80kg, women +67kg, men -58kg 13:00 – 16:00 – Round of 16 women-57kg, men +80kg, women-67kg, men-68kg 14:00-15:30 – Quarterfinals (women -49kg, men-80kg, women+67kg, men-58kg 1530-1730 – Quarterfinals women-57kg, men+80kg, women-67kg, men-68k 18:00 -20:30 – Semi-finals (women-49kg, men-80kg, women +67kg, men-58kg) 20:00-21:30 – Semi-finals (women-57kg, men+80kg, women-67kg, men-68kg) Saturday 10 December 09:30-11:30 – Bronze Medal Contests (women-49kg, men-80kg , women+67kg, men-58kg, women-57kg, men+80kg , women-67kg, men-68kg) 11:30-13:30 – Finals (women-49kg, men-80kg , women+67kg, men-58kg, women-57kg, men+80kg , women-67kg, men-68kg