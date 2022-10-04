Indonesian surf star Rio Waida: From being bullied to being on top 

It’s hard to believe that Rio Waida was once afraid of the open sea.

The way the 22-year-old Indonesian currently carves up the waves on the World Surf League 2022 Challenger Series, enough now to have qualified for the 2023 Championship Tour, it seems almost inconceivable that he didn’t immediately love the sport his parents first introduced him to.

“I didn’t like it at first,” Waida confesses with a grin in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “I was scared of the ocean.”

Sitting on the sun glazed, wave-rich beaches of Bali, Waida’s mother and father would take turns entertaining their two young sons so they could each ride the waters. It was in that idyll that they would introduce Waida to surfing despite his initial reservations.

Their influence on the Tokyo 2020 Olympian, not just in offering him a start on the board but in supporting him through his rise, is apparent when he talks about the shift he made from casual surfer to committed.

“It started with my parents," Waida explains. "They are hard workers. They don’t like doing 50, 50. I think they either do things 100 percent or don’t do it.

“I don’t remember, but my mom told me that I said I wanted to become a world champion and that’s probably why my mom pushed me really hard. She would come to the beach with me all day and she would give me advice on what I would have to do. She’s not a surfer, but she knows my weaknesses.

“I mean, because of her and my dad, this is who I am today” - Rio Waida on his parents

Waida in action at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach at Tokyo 2020, in 2021 Picture by Ryan Pierse

Rio Waida: Growing up

It wasn’t just on the waves either that Waida found himself leaning on his parents growing up.

A medical condition, which required the prodigy to be treated with growth hormones, posed its own set of challenges for the young surfer in his formative years. He found himself being targeted at school because of size.

“I was always the shortest kid when I was in class,” Waida says. “I was always getting bullied. And then, even outside of school, when I went to restaurants or the beach, people would ask me what grade I was in in and I would say, ‘Oh I’m in this grade.’ And they would say, ‘Oh, you don’t seem that old?’ I think it hurt my mom.”

Overtime, with medication, Waida eventually grew and so did his resolve to prove to those that had doubted him that he could become one of the greatest surfers the island nation had ever seen.

"I just focused on my self and what I wanted to be. If I want to become a professional surfer, I would just focus on becoming a professional surfer. Or if you want to become a doctor, just focus on that and study more to become a doctor."

"You don’t have to hear things from someone else, you know? It’s about yourself. And if you have a good life, or a happy life, your dreams come true. That’s what I’ve been focusing on. Don’t think about any else; just on myself. I try to get better every day - that’s it.”

Even today, the bullies that once taunted Waida still try to contact him.

“Now they say, ‘Oh congrats with your life and stuff’, the Indonesian says.

But their words now, like they did back then, have little sway on the boy who would go on to be a part of Olympic history.

The Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony left a significant mark on Waida who was the country's flag bearer for the occasion Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Rio Waida on Tokyo 2020:

Reflecting back on Tokyo 2020, in 2021, where Waida, alongside 39 others, became the first crop of surfers to ever compete at a Games, it is at once obvious that the Olympics have transformed his life.

From getting to bear the flag at the Opening Ceremony to rubbing shoulders with the best athletes from across the sporting disciplines the surfer, who had once known very little about the Olympics, found himself completely changed by them:

“The Olympics were a big thing for me. I didn’t really look at the Olympics before, but when they announced surfing would be in it I started to watch Usain Bolt, then the swimmer Michael Phelps. And then I saw how they’re the best and I was like, Oh, I want to be like that. I want to get a medal.

“I met a lot of athletes, not only surfers, but from other sports. I got to know the other athletes from Indonesia. They got a gold in the badminton and that inspired me. I realised I want to be like them and I’m hungrier.

“I realised it’s not easy to be out there and I was very grateful to get the chance to be a flag bearer. It was really cool. I almost cried while I was walking." - Rio Waida on Tokyo 2020 Open Ceremony

“It’s changed my life. it showed me how to be the best athlete and how it’s not easy to get that medal. Since then, I’ve just been working on myself and I want to go again at Paris 2024 - that’s my dream again. I just want to be the best.”

With a newfound appreciation for what it takes to covet Olympic gold Waida committed himself to becoming a master of his craft.

And the results now speak for themselves.

Thanks to some consistent form and back-to-back wins at the Sydney Surf Pro and Ballito Pro, Waida will now become the first full-time Indonesian Championship Tour (CT) surfer in 2023.

“I’ve always believed that I had the skills to be on top, it was more mental – like how to prepare, and how to stay fit, say healthy,” Waida says about his ascent through the ranks.

He explains how he honed those important details after studying some of the best in the game last year:

“After the Olympics I went to Mexico, where I got to compete in the world tour and then I got to spend time with the best surfers. I looked at them and what they do, and I learned.

“I got to spend time with Kanoa Igarashi, he's a silver medalist, you know, I learnt a lot from him. He didn't teach me a lot but just from seeing him I learned a lot of stuff. How he's prepared and how he is thinking, what he eats. I just took to those things, and I tried do that.”

Making the CT was always the goal for 2022 but even with all the adjustments and the additional training Waida was still taken aback that he managed to manifest the dream into a reality. It has, rather ominously for the rest of surfing's elite, reinforced his self-belief.

“I knew one day it was going to happen, but it happened very quickly; I was super surprised.

“[At Manly] I thought I was lucky. And then the next event in Ballito I won again. Then I was like, oh, it's working, you know? Training and stuff, how I prepare. So, it's all about preparation. If I'm ready, everything is created in my mind, my body is healthy, no injuries then I'm always good to go.”

Surfing, for its second appearance at the Games, will be held in Tahiti.

A renowned surfers' paradise, in a way, it is the perfect setting for one so hungry for success to realise his ambitions.

Crystal blue waters, the iconic Teahupo'o wave and the very best surfers in the world all gathered in one spot: clinching an Olympic gold there would mean everything to Waida who has already overcome significant obstacles in his history-making career.

"My dream of course is to get the medal. I have so many people that are supporting me and I just want to make them; that's what i want to do. Bringing the medal to Indonesia? That's what I want to do."