RGF take group all-around gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Russian Gymnastics Federation (RGF) redeemed their shock silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after they scored gold on day three (October 29) of the FIG 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

Following a shaky start in the three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs rotation the favourites needed to deliver a blockbuster performance in their second rotation in order to assert themselves into a medal position.

A stunning score of 46.250 in the five Balls round handed RGF a combined total of 88.350 which saw them catapult to the top of the scoreboard. So emphatic was their rise, they ended up finishing 2.350 marks ahead of second place.

In claiming gold over Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Italy and Belarus, who took second and third respectively, the RGF team extend their reign of dominance over the event, having not lost a world championship final since 2014.

Reigning Olympic group all-round champions Bulgaria had been lined up to compete in Kitakyushu. However, they withdrew just days ahead of the competition after team-member Laura Traets sustained an injury during training.

In addition to the group-all round final, qualification for the group five Balls final and the group three Hoops and two Clubs final also took place.

Read on to find out which teams made it through and how you can watch them in action.

Team ROC competes during the Group All-Around Qualification Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Group five Ball finalists

The following countries have qualified for the group five Ball final taking place on Sunday (October 31):

RGF Japan Belarus Italy People's Republic of China Azerbaijan Brazil France

Team Italy competes during the Group All-Around Qualification Picture by Getty Images

Group three Hoops and two Clubs finalists

The following countries have qualified for the group three Hoops and two Clubs final take place on Sunday (October 31):

RGF Italy Belarus People's Republic of China Japan Spain Ukraine Azerbaijan

How to watch the 2021 World Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships

Competition continues on Saturday (October 30) with the individual all-around competition featuring some of the championship's biggest names: Dina Averina, Arina Averina, Alina Harnasko.

The World Championships are being broadcast by the FIG's media partners, and also on the FIG's YouTube channel.

