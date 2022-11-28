Register for the chance to be drawn for the first ticket phase of Paris 2024

For the next two months (until 31 January 2023), Paris 2024 is offering the chance to enter a draw where those chosen can purchase personalised “Make Your Games” ticket packs for Paris 2024 competitions and experience the next edition of the Olympic Games the way they want to.
As the slogan "Games Wide Open" suggests, Paris 2024 wants to share the drama of the next Olympics with you. That’s why the team has created a ticketing system that makes this unforgettable experience accessible to as many people as possible. Just register within the next two months (until 31 January 2023) on https://tickets.paris2024.org to have a chance to be chosen from a draw that will allow you to purchase personalised “Make Your Games” ticket packs for the Games.
Offered for the first time as part of the Olympic Games ticketing system for the general public, the “Make Your Games” ticket packs are your first chance to get tickets to experience the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live from the stands.
“With nearly 10 million tickets available for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the largest number ever on sale at a sporting event, we are opening up the Games wider than ever before... With registration for the draw taking place between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023, this is your chance to access the first sales phase: the “Make Your Games” ticket packs”, confirmed Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.
Paris 2024 is doing something new for these Games by using a draw to allocate purchase timeslots for the first two phases of ticket sales. This method makes the purchasing experience easier for those selected by the draw as they will have a specific 48-hour purchase timeslot between 15 February and 15 March 2023 to view ticket availability in real time, compose their personalised pack(s) and purchase their selected tickets.
The magic of the Olympic Games lies in the variety of sporting events showcased at the same festival of sport. For the first time, the general public will be able to curate their own Games experience through the “Make Your Games” ticket packs (three sessions per ticket pack), composed from a wide choice of sessions.
1 December 2022 – 31 January 2023 18H CET: Register for your account through the official ticketing website and enter the draw for “Make Your Games” packs
13 February – 15 March 2023: If successful in the draw, access the ticketing website during your allocated purchase timeslot and buy your “Make Your Games” packs.
March – May 2023: Apply for a draw for single ticket sales
May 2023: Single ticket sales open
“We really wish to make Paris 2024 the first Games Wide Open, and we are fully dedicated to bringing this concept to life,” said Tony Estanguet. “We are so looking forward to the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic locations and venues with fans, in order for them to feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide. It is not just the athletes who are getting ready for the Games, it’s the spectators too, and their journey starts now!”
