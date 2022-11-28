Register for the chance to be drawn for the first ticket phase of Paris 2024

As the slogan "Games Wide Open" suggests, Paris 2024 wants to share the drama of the next Olympics with you. That’s why the team has created a ticketing system that makes this unforgettable experience accessible to as many people as possible. Just register within the next two months (until 31 January 2023) on https://tickets.paris2024.org to have a chance to be chosen from a draw that will allow you to purchase personalised “Make Your Games” ticket packs for the Games.

Offered for the first time as part of the Olympic Games ticketing system for the general public, the “Make Your Games” ticket packs are your first chance to get tickets to experience the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live from the stands.

“With nearly 10 million tickets available for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the largest number ever on sale at a sporting event, we are opening up the Games wider than ever before... With registration for the draw taking place between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023, this is your chance to access the first sales phase: the “Make Your Games” ticket packs”, confirmed Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.