Refugee swimmer Alaa Maso makes more history at FINA short course World Championships

Alaa Maso made history at the 2021 FINA World short course Swimming Championships (25m) this week.

As the only member of the FINA Refugee Team (FRT) at the event in the UAE, the Syria-born swimmer took part in the men's 50m freestyle on Saturday (18th December), finishing ninth in his heat in a time of 22.87 seconds and just short of his personal best.

The 21-year-old then swam in the men's 100m freestyle on Monday (20th December), finishing 8th in his heat in a time of 50.16 seconds.

WATCH: Full replays of the FINA world short course champs available on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

Maso, who is now based in Germany, also realised his Olympic dream in 2021, placing fourth in his 50 free heat at the Tokyo 2020 games as part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

He shared his story with Olympics.com, telling us that his goal was to always inspire others. Watch more of his journey below.