Red Gerard, Sadowski-Synnott turn on the slopestyle as Ferreira spins best for first in freeski

Day four of the Copper Mountain, Colorado Dew Tour stop started with what turned out to be a mismatch in the women's snowboard slopestyle final. New Zealand rider Zoi Sadowski-Synnott bagged all three of the top scores in an event which saw USA's two-time and defending Olympic gold medal winner Jamie Anderson fail to find the angles and barely break the 50-point mark through her three runs.

READ | Day Three Dew Tour Recap

But it was all high-drama from there on out.

American men's slopestyle boarders Red Gerard (first) and Chris Corning (second) knocked Canadian veteran Mark McMorris out of top spot on the last two runs before the men's freeski final in the superpipe erupted into a knock-down, drag-out festival of high-risk aerial daredevilry. Finally – after constant swaps of top spot – Alex Ferreira was able to just barely edge out Aaron Blunck to top the podium.

Gerard sparks wild finish in men's slopestyle

Defending snowboard slopestyle Olympic champion Red Gerard took top honours in a men’s final that packed a wild finish.

It looked as if veteran Canadian rider Mark McMorris was going to see his 90.00, earned early in the two-run competition, stand up all the way to the end on a day of slow snow and heavy falls. But he was bumped from the top of the podium all the way down to third spot in the space of the last two runs.

A huge second run from USA’s PyeongChang 2018 veteran Chris Corning – the second-to-last run of the day, which included massive 1260 – bumped the Canadian two-time Olympic bronze medal winner out of top spot. And that was only the beginning of the late fireworks as Gerard stood at the top of the course with a chance to win it all in the very last run of the day.

An outrageous 1260 into a switch back-side 1620 made it an exclamation-point finish for Gerard.

“I can’t imagine being a judge and having to do that – these last few runs were just so intense,” said Gerard after winning his second straight Copper Mountain Dew Tour (he also won it in 2020) very near to his home in Silverthorne, Colorado. “I’m honestly speechless right now.”

USA men's team for Beijing taking shape

“The team is thriving,” added the 21-year-old Gerard, shaking his head and considering the four Americans who finished inside the top-six -- and the implications of those performances on the upcoming Beijing Olympic Games. “I can’t describe what it feels like right now. I could be dreaming.”

Gerard is way out in front on qualifying points and a virtual lock to be on Team USA in just under two month’s time when the Games in Beijing get underway. And Corning’s second-place finish, after a massive 1440-capped run, will have him harbouring high hopes for a ticket too.

Sean Fitzsimons, hailing from the state of Oregon, finished just off the podium in fourth place with a pair of back-to-back 1440s on a back-up board he was forced to use after breaking his first-choice earlier in the day. Brock Crouch – nearly killed in an avalanche in 2018 in the Canadian back-country – took sixth.

READ | Brock Crouch on the Meaning of Life

These riders look like good bets to represent the U.S. in Beijing – and even to win some hardware once there.

“It’s crazy that it’s right around the corner and I couldn't be happier about it,” added Gerard about what would be his second consecutive Games and an opportunity to defend his gold medal.

Struggles for women's favourite Anderson

All the pre-event talk ahead of the women’s snowboard slopestyle finals was about two-time and defending Olympic champion Jamie Anderson – but the name Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was the one on everyone’s lips at the competition’s end.

The 20-year-old from New Zealand was in sizzling form through her three attempts. And she sent a resounding message to the chasing field before February's Olympic Winter Games with a near-perfect third run that will have many riders scrambling to up their games.

Her 97.75 run was an improvement on the scores she earned in her first (88.50) and second (95.00) runs – both of which were high enough to win the day. It also signaled the Kiwi’s desire to push the limits of the sport ahead of her second Olympics.

“The speed was a challenge, but I’m just so stoked to have put down a good second run,” said Sadowski-Synnott before her third and final showstopper. “Now I can build on it.”

Seven-point gap for Sadowski-Synnott

And build she did.

A huge run that included an outrageous switch backside 900 saw her climb to top spot on the podium, a full seven points ahead of Finnish two-time Olympic medallist Enni Rukajarvi (second) and ten more than Japan’s teenage sensation Kokomo Murase (in third with a score of 87.75).

“The speed was there in the morning training,” Sadowski-Synnott added, in her first event since coming back from a broken toe. “I managed to do what I needed to do. It’s been nine months since I’ve competed and to see the girls again and compete is so great.”

While the New Zealander was oozing sunshine and confidence, 31-year-old veteran and eight-time X Games champion (the first when she was just 13) Anderson never got into the groove.

A shaky rail section in her first run set the standard for a day where she fell on all three attempts and barely broke the 50-point mark -- culminating with a scary crash on the last jump of her final run where she caught the nose of her board under-rotating on the landing of a giant double 900.

READ | Get to Know USA Snowboard Legend Jamie Anderson

“Everything just needs to be on point,” said Anderson who remains way out in front among American women’s slopestyle boarders and only a few tweaks away from podiums and, perhaps, more Olympic medals. “You really can’t make any mistakes out there.”

Ferreira on fire in freeski pipe final

In the only non-slopestyle event of the day, USA's Alex Ferreira of Aspen won the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe finals. It was his second straight win at Copper Mountain after topping the Grand Prix last week.

The PyeongChang 2018 silver-medal winner took top spot in a back-and-forth competition, edging out fellow American Aaron Blunck (second with 94.00) and Canada's Brendan Mackay (third with 92.25) in a contest that came down to an all-or-nothing final round of runs.

Pulling off some huge 1620s to nail his winning third-run score of 94.75, Ferreira, though not yet guaranteed a spot at Beijing 2022, is likely to be given the chance to try and win a second Olympic medal and a first-ever gold in the halfpipe.

"I'm a little dizzy," he said after winning his second straight competition. "I've been working really hard to make this run a reality and I'm happy I could put it down and finish healthy and happy and out here with this great crowd."

When asked about his chances of going to Beijing 2022 (which begins on 4 February) he was typically humble. "I'd just like to say, please give me the opportunity and I'll do my best to represent my town, my state and my country of America."

The 2021 Dew Tour wraps up tomorrow (Sunday 19 December) with the snowboard halfpipe finals featuring USA’s Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro on the women’s side.

In the men's competition, USA's Shaun White will be looking to find his true form on a hunt for a fourth Olympic gold medal.

But a crew of hugely talented Japanese riders, led by Ayumu Hirano, will be keen to spoil the party.