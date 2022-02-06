Red Gerard Beijing 2022 schedule: 7 February, men's snowboard slopestyle finals

On 7 February, USA star Red Gerard will compete in the men's snowboard slopestyle finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Gerard is looking to defend the historic gold medal he won in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018. Four years ago on the slopes in the Republic of Korea the Colorado native made headlines around the world when, at the age of just 17-years-old, he became the youngest snowboarder in history to win gold.

The 5’5” trickster is sure to showcase his creativity and unorthodox approach at Beijing 2022.

Red Gerard schedule, 7 February

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

12:00 - 12:25 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

12:27 - 12:52 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

12:54 - 13:19 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Red Gerard compete

