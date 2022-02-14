Red Gerard Beijing 2022 schedule: 15 February, men's snowboard big air finals

On 15 February, USA star Red Gerard will compete in the men's snowboard big air finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Gerard is looking to better his fifth-place performance in the event at PyeongChang 2018. Four years ago, on the slopes in the Republic of Korea, the Colorado native made headlines around the world when, at the age of just 17 years old, he became the youngest snowboarder in history to win gold when he finished top of the podium in slopestyle. The diminutive trickster was unable to emulate that performance finishing just outside the medals in the slopestyle in Beijing 2022 settling for a fourth place. Gerard has another shot at a medal in the big air after earning the third-best score in the qualification round.

Red Gerard schedule, 15 February

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1

13:00 - 13:20 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2

13:22 - 13:42 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3

13:45 - 14:05 (Beijing time)

