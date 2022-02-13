Red Gerard Beijing 2022 schedule: 14 February, men's snowboard big air qualification runs

On 14 February, USA star Red Gerard will compete in the men's snowboard big air qualification runs at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Gerard is looking to better his fifth-place performance in the event at PyeongChang 2018. Four years ago on the slopes in the Republic of Korea the Colorado native made headlines around the world when, at the age of just 17-years-old, he became the youngest snowboarder in history to win gold when he finished top of the podium in slopestyle.

In the Beijing 2022 slopestyle competition, Gerrard finished just off the podium, ending the day in fourth place. The 5’5” trickster will now be looking to showcase his creativity and unorthodox approach in the big air.

Red Gerard schedule, 14 February

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

13:30 - 14:14 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

14:15 - 14:59 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

15:00 - 15:45 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Red Gerard compete

