Red Bull BC One World Final 2021: India’s B-Boy Wildchild, B-Girl Jo in fray - watch live streaming

The top B-Boys and B-Girls of the world are set to battle it out at one of the most iconic breaking competitions of earth, the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021, in Gdansk, Poland on November 6.

Red Bull BC One, now in its 18th edition, will feature 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls in the final stage of two separate competitions.

Out of the top 16, 12 breakers have been given wildcard entries based on their previous performances while the remaining four spots will go to the top four athletes from the Last Chance Cypher, to be held on November 4.

India’s B-Boy Wildchild Eshwar Tiwari and B-Girl Jo Johanna Rodrigues will compete in the Last Chance Cypher earning their places after winning the Red Bull BC One Cypher India in September.

“I feel happy that I could finally win the Indian championship after losing two finals in a row. Now, I am confident of my preparation and ready to kill at BC One it in Poland,” Eshwar Tiwari told Olympics.com.

Eshwar Tiwari enters the competition on the back of his national breaking championship triumph on Sunday.

The 12 breakers in the final include the 2018 Youth Olympics two-time gold medallist B-Girl Ram from Japan, silver winner B-Girl Yell of South Korea and the men’s bronze medallist B-Boy Shigekix from Japan.

The judging panel is also as impressive as the competitors, with some of the legends of the culture chosen as the five judges.

The judges are Menno Van Gorp (B-Boy Menno), the only breaker to win three BC One titles, Alexander Diaz (B-Boy El Nino), Tomasz Kulis (B-Boy Kleju), Sarah Bee and Beta Langeback (B-Girl Beta Rawkuz).

Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 India live start times

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

Friday, 5 November

Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher – 12:30 AM IST

Sunday, 7 November

Red Bull BC One World Final - 12.30 AM IST

Where to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 will be on Red Bull’s

official YouTube channel and Facebook page without commentary and on Red Bull TV with commentary in seven languages.