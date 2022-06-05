Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 breaking: Flying Machine, Bar-B emerge as champions

B-Boy Flying Machine Arif Chaudhary and B-Girl Bar-B Siddhi Tambe won the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 breaking competition in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Red Bull BC One Cypher, which completed its seventh edition, is India’s leading breaking competition and is held annually. It also serves as a qualifier for the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

It was the fourth title for Arif Chaudhary, in five appearances, and the maiden crown for Siddhi Tambe, in only her second appearance.

With the wins, Arif and Siddhi, both from Mumbai, earned their spots at the Last Chance Cypher in New York later this year.

The top 16 B-Boys and B-Girls from the Last Chance Cypher will compete in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022, which will be held in New York, USA on November 12.

Siddhi Tambe, who beat B-Girl Glib (Simran Ranga) of Jaipur in the final, is the reigning national breaking champion. B-Boy Antique (Ankit Kushwah) from Bhopal was the finalist in the men’s competition.

The top-16 B-Boys and top-8 B-Girls selected from the city and zonal qualifiers competed at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022, held at Famous Studios, Mahalakshmi. The event was a 1v1 knockout competition.

Two throw downs -- when the participant starts breaking -- were allowed for each competitor in each round. In the men’s final, the B-Boys were allowed three throw downs each.

B-Boy Wildchild Eshwar Tiwari of Mumbai and B-Girl Jo Johanna Rodrigues of Bengaluru had won the India Cypher last year. While Eshwar Tiwari did not participate this time, Johanna Rodrigues was knocked out in the earlier rounds.

Breaking -- or breakdancing -- has been included in the Olympic programme for the Paris 2024 Games.