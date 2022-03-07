UEFA Champions League 2021-22, round of 16: Real Madrid look to turn tables on PSG in second leg - watch live streaming

After an exciting first leg last month, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 returns in the early hours of Wednesday with the second leg of the round of 16 matches. Watch matches on live streaming.

German giants Bayern Munich will be hosting Salzburg at the Allianz Arena, while Liverpool welcome Inter Milan at Anfield. In the first leg, a clinical Liverpool defeated Inter Milan 2-0 while Kingsley Coman’s last-minute heroics helped Bayern to a 1-1 draw.

On Thursday (IST), Spanish giants Real Madrid, who lost 1-0 to Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in the first leg at Parc des Princes in France, will be hoping to turn the tables in their home game.

However, with Casemiro suspended and Toni Kroos injured, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will have his task cut out while setting up his midfield.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will have to step up big time alongside stars Luka Modric and Karim Benzema if the 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid are to progress to the quarter-finals.

PSG, on the other hand, come into the crucial away tie on the back of a 1-0 defeat in their domestic league against second-placed Nice. But with Kylian Mbappe back in action alongside Lionel Messi, PSG look strong enough to fend off Real Madrid in the Los Blancos’ own backyard.

Back in England, UCL 2020-21 finalists Manchester City will look to complete the formalities against Portuguese champions Sporting CP. Manchester City had thrashed Sporting CP 5-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 last month.

The remainder of second-leg Champions League matches will see Ajax and Manchester United play their home games against Benfica and Atletico Madrid, respectively, on March 16.

On March 17, Lille will welcome defending champions Chelsea and Juventus will host Villarreal for a place in the quarter-finals.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg 2: Schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, March 9

Bayern vs Salzburg - 1:30 AM IST

Liverpool vs Inter Milan - 1:30 AM IST

Thursday, March 10

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain - 1:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs Sporting CP - 1:30 AM IST

Wednesday, March 16

Ajax vs Benfica - 1:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid - 1:30 AM IST

Thursday, March 17

Juventus vs Villarreal - 1:30 AM IST

Lille vs Chelsea - 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches live in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22, including the Real Madrid vs PSG match, will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.