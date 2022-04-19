Rayssa Leal at X Games Chiba 2022: Preview, schedule and how to watch

Eight months after making a sensational Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, skateboarding phenom Rayssa Leal is returning to Japan for this weekend’s X Games in Chiba (22-24 April).

The 14-year-old Olympic silver medallist fronts an invitational women’s street field stacked full of star power as the event heads east for the first time in its history.

After watching the world’s top action-sport athletes compete at the Olympics from home last summer due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Japanese fans will also finally be able to cheer on the skateboarders in person as they navigate the origami-inspired course.

Read on to find out who Leal will be up against, the schedule and how you can watch the Brazilian youngster in action.

Rayssa Leal faces tough challenge at X Games Chiba 2022

A return to Japan will no doubt spark positive memories for Brazil’s youngest ever Olympic medallist.

At just 13, the skateboarder from Maranhão delighted fans across the world with her tricks and flips as well as her display of sportsmanship at the Ariake Sports Park back in July last year.

However, to rediscover similar success, or even better, the Tokyo 2020 silver medal winner must be at her best in what is a fiercely competitive field.

Japanese Olympic gold and bronze medallists Nishiya Momiji and Nakayama Funa will be among the favourites.

Nishiya defeated her teen rival at the Olympics with a score of 15.26 over the Brazilian’s 14.64 and has also achieved X Games success, taking women's street silver at X Games 2019 in Minneapolis.

Also representing Japan at the inaugural event will be Nishimura Aori.

While the 20-year-old failed to make her mark at Tokyo 2020, the regular-footed rider will be hoping to add to her collection of five X Games medals including three golds, and will no doubt have the backing of the home crowd.

Nishimura Aori poses with her X Games Minneapolis 2019 gold medal Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Leal will also have to deal with a rival she knows extremely well.

Her compatriot Pamela Rosa will compete in Japan and is a veteran of the X Games scene. The 22-year-old made her competition debut in 2013 and has six X Games medals to her name including golds at X Games 2016 Oslo and X Games 2016 Austin.

Rosa won the world title in 2019 and pipped Leal to take the Street League Super Crown title in Jacksonville last November.

For a full list of all the athletes competing at X Games Chiba 2022 click here.

Rayssa Leal reacts after winning at Lake Havasu on the SLS Championship Tour in October 2021 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Rayssa Leal at X Games Chiba 2022: How to catch the Brazilian in action

X Games Chiba 2022 will run from 22-24 April and will feature skateboard, BMX Freestyle, and Moto X competitions over the three days.

Leal will be competing in the women’s street competition which begins on Friday with the elimination round set to run from 12:30 – 13:00 local time.

The final will then take place on Sunday at the same time of 12:30.

How to watch Rayssa Leal at X Games Chiba 2022

You can follow Rayssa Leal plus all the other top action sports stars live on the X Games YouTube where the event will be streamed across all three days.

