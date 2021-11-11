Rahi Sarnobat looking for a 'fresh perspective' as she targets another shot at Paris 2024

Rahi Sarnobat is back to shooting after more than a month's break post Tokyo 2020. And in her return to competitive action, she bagged a silver in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland.

While other members of the Indian contingent will be returning to the country, the Pune-based shooter has decided to extend her trip for a few more days. After the disappointment in Tokyo, where she could not qualify for the finals, she has decided to make some changes to her team which might help her to perform better.

"I have done the same things for the past five years and now I need a fresher approach. I am preparing myself for some big changes. I think I need a fresh perspective. I need a fresh start and I need new people around me who can help me give that start," she told Olympics.com.

The 30-year-old is focusing on her nutrition to make sure she extends her career.

"I will have a new nutritionist in Pune. She will be with me during the competition and training. I need to sort out some of the physical issues and I have to focus on sustainability. This is the right age to do so. I am planning for at least three more Olympic Games and the next Olympics is a short-term goal for me," she stated.

Apart from a nutritionist she also plans to add a sports medicine doctor to her team. Injuries are part and parcel of an athlete's life and to get the best treatment at her fingertips she feels that it is a necessary addition. She also plans to get on board a new psychologist and in the next few days.

"My criterion is that he/she must have worked with an Olympic champion before. Pre and post-Olympics is a very important and complicated part of a sportsman's life. If things don't work out the way you want to in Olympics, that gives rise to post-games trauma.

"Actually, it is a very common thing even amongst winners as well. And there is hardly anyone in India I know of who is experienced enough to handle this. It is a three-year cycle and I don't have time to waste experimenting with things."

Sarnobat has already set her eyes on the Paris Olympics in 2024 but before she wants to put up a good show in the Asain Games. She is the defending champion in the 25m pistol category and it will be a tough challenge to defend her title. However, she hopes the changes backroom staff help her refresh and restart.