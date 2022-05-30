Live streaming, French Open 2022 quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic - watch live in India

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2022 quarter-finals at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Tuesday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the current world No. 1 in men’s singles ATP tennis rankings while Spanish ace Nadal is fifth. Watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals on live streaming and TV in India.

Djokovic, looking to win his 21st Grand Slam title and catch up to Nadal’s tally of Majors, has been in scintillating form at this year’s French Open.

The Serb dispatched Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, all in straight sets, in the first four rounds to make it to the quarters.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, had to exert a little more effort to make it to the top eight.

After beating Australia’s Jordan Thompson, France’s Corentin Moutet and Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in his first three matches, the Spaniard had to dig deep to survive a four hour and 22-minute marathon against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime.

Nadal eventually won the five-setter 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up the quarter-final clash against arch-rival Djokovic.

“A huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros,” Novak Djokovic said about the match after his fourth-round win.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

This will be the 59th meeting between the two tennis icons. Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Nadal by a 30-28 margin currently.

On clay courts, though, Rafael Nadal has an overwhelming 19-8 advantage over Novak Djokovic, including a 7-2 record at the French Open.

The last time the two met was, incidentally, in the French Open 2021 semi-finals, where Djoko came out on top in four sets. The only other time the Serb has beaten Nadal at the French Open was in the 2015 quarters.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will face either third seed Alexander Zverev or the upcoming Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic and Nadal as well as Zverev, en route to winning the Madrid Open title earlier this month.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarter-finals live in India?

The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarter-final match will be telecast live on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India. The Roland Garros will also be broadcast in Hindi on Sony TEN.

Live streaming of the French Open will be available on the subscription-based SonyLIV app and website.