Rabat Diamond League 2022: India’s Avinash Sable vs Olympic champions in steeplechase - watch live streaming 

India’s top long-distance runner Avinash Sable will be up against Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and Kenya’s Rio 2016 champion Conseslus Kipruto at the Rabat Diamond League 2022 in the Moroccan capital on Sunday.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia and bronze winner Benjamin Kigen of Kenya are other notable contenders in the 14-man 3000m steeplechase field.

Tokyo Olympian Avinash Sable will have his task cut out against the global heavyweights but the Asian championships silver-medallist do boast of the season's third-best time among the participants.

Ethiopia’s Hailemariyam Tegegn (8:07.70) and Soufiane El Bakkali (8:09.66) are the only two runners to have clocked better timing than Avinash Sable this season.

Avinash Sable achieved the timing of 8.16.21 at the Indian Grand Prix 2 in March to create a new men’s 3000m steeplechase national record. The effort was enough for Avinash Sable to book his place in the World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held in the USA next month.

The 27-year-old Sable also holds the Indian national records in half-marathon and 5000m steeplechase and will be one of India’s top medal prospects in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.

The Diamond League is returning to Rabat for the first time since 2019. Apart from Soufiane El Bakkali, Norway’s Karsten Warholm (Men’s 400m hurdles), Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (women’s 100m dash) and Sweden’s Daniel Ståhl (discus throw) are other Olympic gold medallists due to be seen in action at the meet.

Where to watch the Rabat Diamond League 2022 live in India?

The Rabat Diamond League 2022 will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Live streaming of Rabat Diamond League 2022 will be available on Voot platform.

Avinash Sable will be in action in the 3000m steeplechase event on Monday at 1:16 AM (IST).