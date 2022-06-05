Rabat Diamond League: Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase national record, again

India’s Avinash Sable broke the national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase yet again after he finished fifth in the race at the Rabat Diamond League 2022 in Morocco on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Avinash Sable, in his maiden Diamond League appearance, clocked 8.12.48, bettering the national mark by well over three seconds. His previous best came at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in March.

The Diamond League is an annual elite athletics event that has been running since 2010. Athletes can compete by invitation only. Avinash Sable was the sole Indian participating in the competition in Rabat.

It’s the eighth time Avinash Sable broke the national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Tokyo Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race in 7:58.28. Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, was second (7:59.24). Ethiopia’s Hailemariyam Tegegn bagged the bronze medal.

Benjamin Kigen of Kenya, bronze medallist at Tokyo, finished eighth.

Avinash Sable has already breached the qualifying standards for the world athletics championships (8:22.00), to be held in Oregon, USA next month, and the Commonwealth Games (8:19.89), to be held in July-August in Birmingham, UK.

The runner from Beed, Maharashtra also broke the long-standing 5000m national record in the USA last month in only his second attempt.