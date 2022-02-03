Quentin Fillon Maillet ready to fill Martin Fourcade's big boots 

Quentin Fillon Maillet hopes Beijing 2022 sees him step out of Martin Fourcade's shadow.

Fillon Maillet leads the World Cup biathlon standings by over 100 points heading into his second Olympic Winter Games which is the first since his fellow Frenchman's surprise retirement nearly two years ago.

Fourcade claimed five gold and two silver medals in a sparkling Olympic career, but Fillon Maillet feels he can fill the void.

"Martin brought a lot to French biathlon and gave it an incredible momentum," Fillon Maillet told reporters on Thursday, the day before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

"I've raced with him and witnessed it first hand. I was in his shadow for a long period of time so now I'm happy that we can talk about me."

Fillon Maillet has even been tipped for success by biathlon G.O.A.T. Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

The Norwegian legend claimed 13 Olympic medals in his time - eight of them gold - and feels the Beijing course is perfect for the 29-year-old saying he thinks he will "King of the Games".

Bjoerndalen should know as he is training the Chinese team and knows the course on the Hualindong Ski Resort in the Zhangjiakou cluster of competition venues better than anyone.

"I am flattered," the current world number one told France's Le Figaro. "I had his poster that read ''4 races, 4 medals'' at the time of Salt Lake City (in 2002)."

Fillon Maillet wants to be like judo legend Teddy Riner

For Fillon Maillet, the time to deliver has come.

He is certainly one of France's great medal hopes along with ski racer Alexis Pinturault and France's female biathletes Anais Chevalier-Bouchet and Julia Simon.

Hopes are also high for Tess Ledeux (freestyle ski slopestyle), and Perrine Laffont (freestyle ski moguls).

Competition is fierce with Fillon Maillet facing challenges from within his own team.

Emilien Jacquelin sits second in the World Cup standings while Simon Desthieux is third in the individual rankings.

"It's clear that we have a very, very good team and can win a medal in every event," said Desthieux before the Games, as reported by Reuters. "Collectively we've never been that strong,"

Fillon Maillet takes inspiration from another great French athlete: judo great Teddy Riner.

“He’s an inspiration for me. Teddy is so strong; he wins every time. Physically he is very strong but also in his head. When you win everything he has…” Fillon Maillet said, allowing the sentence to complete itself.

“Teddy really doesn’t like to lose. When he loses it’s very hard for [him], and I also want to be like this. I want to win every time, not [come] second or third. I want to win every time.”

The biathlon battle will be fascinating to watch unfold in China.

When to watch Quentin Fillon Maillet in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Quentin Fillon Maillet will compete in a number of biathlon events at Beijing 2022, starting with the mixed relay on Saturday 5 February at 17:00 Beijing time (10:00 CET).

That represents a genuine medal chance for France with Fillon Maillet going it alone for the first time in the Men's 20km individual on Tuesday 8 February at 16:30 Beijing time (09:30CET).

In all, he could take part in six races at the Games with the last the Men's 15km Mass Start on Friday 18 February.

MORE: How to watch biathlon at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022