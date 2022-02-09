Quentin Fillon Maillet: the incredible story behind Beijing 2022 biathlon gold medal for France

Quentin Fillon Maillet secured the men’s 20km individual biathlon gold medal for France on Tuesday 8 February, capping a remarkable rise to the top step of the Beijing 2022 podium.

Anton Smolski of Belarus stood beside him on that podium after winning the silver medal and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe took the bronze.

At his Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang 2018, Fillon Maillet’s best finish was 29th, in the men’s 15km mass start.

At those Games, countryman Martin Fourcade was again the hero for France, before the five-time Olympic champion retired from biathlon in 2020.

Also at PyeongChang 2018, Fillon Maillet’s partner and her father were fighting cancer.

Four years later, he arrived at Beijing 2022 determined to honour them.

"My girlfriend, just before I came here, said 'win some races for me'," Fillon Maillet revealed at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

"Four years ago it was so hard for me at the Olympic Games. I wanted to dream of an Olympics like this."

His climb to the top has of course been driven by hard work and steady success, as well as family.

Despite never winning an individual world championship race, although he has won a medal at all six world championships he’s contested, the resident of St Laurent is the biathlon world cup leader.

Knowing he would be one of the main targets for his competition at Beijing 2022, the 29-year-old joined up with the French Gendarmeries’ elite unit GIGN.

He was placed in staged battle situations to test his stress resistance and ability to control emotions.

"Every coach knows how you can prepare the body, the muscle and the shooting," Fillon Maillet explained.

"But my focus right now is to find a solution to train the head because the difference between the second, the third or the fourth (place) and the first, it's the head. I want to be the Olympic champion, so I try to train my head."

In full camouflage and not shying away from the elements, the Frenchman spent two days with a police squad ahead of this Olympic Winter Games, completing shooting exercises, walking on ropes stretched between buildings and crawling through narrow cement tunnels.

"They gave me solutions for situations of big stress," he explained.

"These people work in these situations every day and week, with weapons, with dangerous people. I wanted to ask, 'How are you feeling in this situation? How do you find the key to be better?'

"Biathlon, it's quite similar. We don't race for life or death, but we stress a lot before the race and that's a good way for me (to prepare)."

Looking back to his innate and intrinsic connection to family offers another piece to his brilliant Beijing 2022 success, where he has also won a silver medal with France in the mixed relay 4x6km event.

Born in Champagnole, he followed his mother Helene into cross country skiing, as well as taking up alpine skiing.

At the age of 14, he transitioned across to biathlon, following his brother, cousins and father Laurent, who worked at a metalworking company and whose workshop provided Quentin with a space to use his own hands and make his own rifle stocks.

"My discovery of biathlon is the crossing of two passions: the first, for cross-country skiing; the second, for craftsmanship, making objects with my own hands, including crossbows and bows," he told mokaddict.com in 2020.

"As children, we lived right next to the family carpentry workshop. There were plenty of resources there to make huts, bows, crossbows, arrows.

"Boris, a cousin who practised biathlon, once made me try out his rifle. I rediscovered the sensations of archery and instantly loved the sport. In parallel with my career, I carried out studies in industrial design which allow me to make my own rifle stocks."

At Beijing 2022, there remains a physical reminder of those family ties, right there in his hands as he shoots towards gold.

"When I was a kid, I built some things. I really love Lego and when I started biathlon, I asked my father, 'Why can't I make my (rifle) stock by myself?', and right now it's the fourth time that I make the stock and I will race with it at the Olympics," he said.

"Since seven years ago, I have my stock that I make by myself. I try to make something that is the best for me. It's a very ergonomic stock and I try to design something beautiful."

Now at the pinnacle of his sport, Fillon Maillet paid tribute to his loved ones after his gold medal performance in the men’s 20km individual race.

"It was so good. A lot of work, a lot of energy for this. Thank you to my family, my friends, my partner, my teammates. For all their work and all the people who helped me on my way to becoming Olympic champion."

