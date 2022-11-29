The Nordic stadium of Les Tuffes is empty this autumn morning. It’s 8:25am and the first car to arrive is that of Quentin Fillon Maillet. He takes out his equipment, suits up and heads to the biathlon track, enjoying the sweet calm of French Jura as he begins training. For more than five months, the double Olympic biathlon champion has been working discreetly but very hard. He has arrived at his destination, which was the official venue for the Lausanne 2020 YOG, before anyone else in order to begin an intense speed session.

Sprints are on the menu, peppered with shooting at maximum heart rate. It’s certain to be hard. Over 100 bullets will be shot, each of which will be examined and discussed with his coach, Nicolas Chouard.

“You need a little something extra to win the World Cup”, explained Quentin Fillon Maillet in an exclusive interview at his training centre. What is that something extra? Hard work and a touch of creativity.

For three years in a row, the Frenchman has finished third in the World Cup overall ranking, behind the likes of Johannes Thingnes Boe or Martin Fourcade. But he has never lost hope.

“It’s harder for someone who finished 10th to win the title!” he explained.

Last season, everything changed. He won five Olympic medals including two golds, along with the big globe and the small globes for sprint and pursuit.

After that crazy winter, he’s ready to go again.