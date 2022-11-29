After winning five biathlon medals at Beijing 2022 and the big globe, France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet is back for the World Cup season opener in Kontiolahti, highly motivated and looking far into the future.
The Nordic stadium of Les Tuffes is empty this autumn morning. It’s 8:25am and the first car to arrive is that of Quentin Fillon Maillet. He takes out his equipment, suits up and heads to the biathlon track, enjoying the sweet calm of French Jura as he begins training. For more than five months, the double Olympic biathlon champion has been working discreetly but very hard. He has arrived at his destination, which was the official venue for the Lausanne 2020 YOG, before anyone else in order to begin an intense speed session.
Sprints are on the menu, peppered with shooting at maximum heart rate. It’s certain to be hard. Over 100 bullets will be shot, each of which will be examined and discussed with his coach, Nicolas Chouard.
“You need a little something extra to win the World Cup”, explained Quentin Fillon Maillet in an exclusive interview at his training centre. What is that something extra? Hard work and a touch of creativity.
For three years in a row, the Frenchman has finished third in the World Cup overall ranking, behind the likes of Johannes Thingnes Boe or Martin Fourcade. But he has never lost hope.
“It’s harder for someone who finished 10th to win the title!” he explained.
Last season, everything changed. He won five Olympic medals including two golds, along with the big globe and the small globes for sprint and pursuit.
After that crazy winter, he’s ready to go again.
A spring and a summer have passed since his winter rampage. But now it’s time for QFM to get back to business as he competes in the first World Cup of the season in Kontiolahti, Finland, from 29 November to 4 December. It is just the beginning of a marathon nine stages over four months where consistency will be key. After accomplishing every goal a biathlete could have, he could have been left unmotivated.
“After the Olympics, I did ask myself whether I’ll be as motivated as I was before? And if I’m not motivated anymore, will I continue training every day?”
But the question was soon forgotten as, more than the titles, what makes him happy is “participating in sport every day.”
Even weeks before he began competing again, when he was still on roller skis, things were already clear to him.
“I really want it. At the end of the day, there wasn’t a moment when I didn’t want it because I enjoy training.
“I have high expectations for this season. I want to win the World Cup this year. I want to win as many titles as possible during this new cycle.”
The World Cup is one thing but in four years, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will take place. He’ll be 34 by then, and one thing is certain: he’ll be someone you can count on to be there.
“My goals are not only focused on this year, but the next four with Milano Cortina 2026. I like the project, the location… I want to be there for many reasons. It allows me to have a vision for four years, the opposite of before, and maybe even more if I continue afterwards.”
The first steps of this four-year goal have already been taken and now he can test the efficiency of his training regime.
“We are far from it [where we need to be]!” shouted Nicolas Chouard after a stressful shooting session, in which his coach was counting down the bullets with a voice filled with insistence and pressure. Without complaining, Fillon Maillet listened to the information and returned for another round of skiing.
The 30-year-old now has a status to live up to and there is no way he is willing to give that up.
“If I keep things the same as last year, I’m not sure I’ll be able to win as my opponents are improving. If I do that, it won’t work. So I need to continue with a mindset that looks for performance in every singing detail, in mental and physical preparation, as well as my equipment. There are many other areas I want to improve.”
One of those areas is his breathing, which he has worked on with an apnea specialist in order to master this fundamental element of shooting.
In a pre-season race in Idre Fjäll in Sweden, where the French team competed alongside the local athletes, QFM finished seventh in the 15km event won by his teammate Fabien Claude, and fifth in the sprint event won by Emilien Jacquelin. The situation was similar last season when he worried about his lack of form. Of course, later in the season, he would prove to be unbeatable. And this is the most important thing going forward: to be competitive for the whole season, particularly with the World Championships in February where he will attempt to win his first title in an individual event.
The five-time Olympic medallist will have taken lessons from that weekend in terms of his current form and will soon compete in France on 15 December during his home World Cup stage, where he will receive a hero’s welcome.
He will be counting on his physical, mental and technical preparation to beat his opponents, but there is also something else.
“From the young Quentin who made his debut in the World Cup to the athlete I am today, the way I look at my opponents has changed. I’ll try to take advantage of these feelings, this mental superiority, in order to keep winning.”
