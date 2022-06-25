Qosanov Memorial athletics: Navjeet Dhillon wins gold at Kazakhstan meet

Indian women’s discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon won the gold medal at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

Navjeet Dhillon, who is looking to seal her place in the Indian team for Commonwealth Games, won the women’s discus throw with a 56.24m effort. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva (44.61m) and Uzbekistan’s Yulianna Shchukina (40.48m) followed Navjeet Dhillon on the podium.

A Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Navjeet Dhillon has been provisionally named in India’s athletics squad for the Birmingham 2022 Games. However, she will have to produce good results in competitions ahead of the quadrennial event to confirm her CWG spot, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Meanwhile, Dutee Chand produced a season-best 11.38s to top the 100m heats but failed to repeat the performance in the finals.

Dutee Chand, who has been selected in the 4x100m relay team for CWG, clocked 11.49s in the 100m final to finish second behind Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan, who claimed gold in 11.40s. India’s MV Jilna came third in 11.61s.

Hima Das and Srabani Nanda, who were slated to compete in the 100m race, did not travel for the Almaty meet after visa complications.

Tokyo Olympian Arokia Rajiv also did not start the 400m race.

In the men’s 400m race, Tokyo Olympian and national record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya followed Kazakhstan's Mixail Litvin (46.04s) to come second in 46.27s. Muhammed Ajmal came fourth in 46.93s.

Muhammed Anas Yahiya’s brother Muhammed Anees Yahiya, meanwhile, won the men’s long jump event with an 8.04m leap. It was the fifth tournament this year where Muhammed Anees Yahiya had crossed the eight-metre mark.

India won 15 medals on the day, including seven golds.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a national record holder in men’s shot put, will have to produce good results in his event on Sunday to seal his place in the Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar will also be among the top Indian athletes competing on Sunday at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics, which is a World Athletics bronze-level event.

Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics: Day 1 results

Women’s discus throw: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (IND) 56.24m; 2. Karina Vasilyeva (KAZ) 44.61m; 3. Yuliana Shchukina (UZB) 40.48m

Men’s discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (IND) 59.22m; 2. Alexander Mamontov (KAZ) 52.91m; 3. Dunyozod Sayfullaev (UZB) 50.30m

Women’s 100m: 1. Olga Safronova (KAZ) 11.40s; 2. Dutee Chand (IND) 11.49s; 3. MV Jilna (IND) 11.61s

Women’s shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (IND) 16.71m; 2. Nadezhda Barbanova (KAZ) 15.04m; 3. Manpreet Kaur (IND) 14.24m

Women’s 1500m: 1. Chanda (IND) 4:24.44; 2. Ekaterina Gritsai (KAZ) 4:28.50; 3. Tatyana Neroznak (KAZ) 4:29.96

Women’s 400m: 1. Kiran (IND) 52.54s; 2. Nanako Matsumoto (JPN) 52.56s; 3. Summy (IND) 53.70s

Men’s 400m: 1. Mixail Litvin (KAZ) 46.04s; 2. Muhammed Anas Yahiya (IND) 46.27s; 3. Abdul Mueed (PAK) 46.86s

Men’s long jump: 1. Muhammad Anees Yahiya (IND) 8.04m; 2. Nazim Babayev (AZE) 7.74m; 3. Anvar Anvarov (UZB) 7.45m

Women’s 400m hurdles: 1. Vitya Ramraj (IND) 56.87s; 2. Adelina Akhmetova (KAZ) 59.54s; 3. Svetlana Kuznetsova (KAZ) 1:01.69s

Men’s 400m hurdles: 1. Mahdi Pirjahan 49.76s (IRI); 2. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (IND) 49.97s; 3. Ayyasamy Dharun (IND) 50.10s

Women's 4x100m relay: 1. Kazakhstan; 2. India