PV Sindhu targets maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2022

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has charted a plan for 2022 after her quarter-finals finish at the World Championships in Spain earlier this month.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist will be next seen in action at the India Open 2022 in New Delhi, slated to run from January 11 to 16. However, Sindhu, is focused on clinching an elusive gold medal at the Asian Games in 2022. She had won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games after going down to familiar foe and then World No.1 Tai-Tzu Ying in the summit clash.

“The Asian Games have always been tough. From the first round, we have to give our 100%, there's not going to be any easy matches there,” Sindhu said at an opening of a showroom in Kochi.

“Hoping for the best at the Asian Games, I was a silver medallist last time and of course I will be aiming for the gold but as I said, I will have to take it one game at a time, one match at a time.”

The major tournaments in 2022 also includes the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and World Championships. But Sindhu has indicated that she will pick and choose from the major events on the basis of her fitness level and other conditions.

“When you see 2022, we have continuous tournaments, and we have the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and World Tour. So definitely you will have to see what tournaments to play and what not to play to make sure that I'm 100% fit,” Sindhu said.

“If you want to play all tournaments, you will always be outside India,” she added.

The World No.7 will, meanwhile, have a chance to better her rankings in 2022.