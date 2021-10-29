PV Sindhu cruises into semis at French Open badminton

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the French Open 2021 after defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 21-14 on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take on world No. 15 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan for a place in the final on Saturday.

In the quarter-final against world No. 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the third-seeded PV Sindhu breezed through the first game in just 16 minutes.

And although the Thai upped her challenge in the second game, Sindhu replied strongly to wrap up the match in 38 minutes.

Tokyo Olympians and world No. 10 pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, however, lost their quarter-final contest against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

The fifth-seeded Indian duo put up a spirited performance against the fourth seeds and even won the first game. But the Malaysians fought back in the next two to win the match 21-18, 18-21, 17-21.

India’s lone remaining representative in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals too. He went down 21-17, 21-15 to Heo Kwanghee of South Korea.

Indian results on Day 4 of French Open 2021

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 21-14

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen beat Heo Kwanghee 21-17, 21-15

Men’s doubles

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 18-21, 21-18, 21-17