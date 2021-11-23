PV Sindhu seeks re-election in BWF Athletes’ Commission 

Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu is set to contest for a seat in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Athletes’ Commission.

The two-time Olympic medallist and eight other candidates are in fray to fill the six vacant positions in the panel. The elected members will hold the position for four years.

PV Sindhu, the current badminton world champion, was first elected to the BWF Athletes’ Commission in 2017 and is the only member standing for re-election.

The other players in the running are Adam Hall of Scotland, Greysia Polii of Indonesia, Egypt's Hadia Hosny, Iris Wang of the USA, South Korea's Kim Soyeong, the Netherland's Robin Tabeling, Soraya Aghaeihajiagha of Iran and China's Zheng Si Wei.

The Athletes’ Commission acts as the official link between the badminton players and the BWF. It represents the interest of all athletes in decision making.

The Chair of the Athletes’ Commission is elected by the new members and finds a place in the BWF Council.

Marc Zwiebler of Germany is the current head of the BWF Athletes’ Commission.

Fresh elections will be held during the badminton world championships in Huelva, Spain on December 17.