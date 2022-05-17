Pullela Gopichand wants at least 10 Indians in top 30 for every badminton category

The buzz around India’s historic Thomas Cup win has barely subsided but national team chief coach Pullela Gopichand is already hard at work, planning how to propel Indian badminton to even greater heights.

Since taking over as the chief coach in 2006, Pullela Gopichand has been central to Indian badminton’s development which gradually culminated in the Thomas Cup win last week. Starting from 2011, Indian badminton players have consistently won medals at every world championships, Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Though an Olympic gold and an All England title are the two big prizes that have eluded Indian badminton under Gopichand’s reign as coach, the former All England champion thinks it's smarter to prioritise the overall development of the sport rather than focus on winning specific titles.

“My target is to have at least 10 Indians in top-30 world rankings in every category like singles, doubles etc. If we have that many players they will keep winning regularly,” Pullela Gopichand told the Times of India.

“Now the women’s team performed badly, but no one noticed because the men did well. Men were not up to the mark at the Olympics but no one noticed because women did well. So, if we have a number of players in the top rankings, titles will become a regular feature,” Gopichand reckoned.

Currently, India have five players – Lakshya Sen (9), Kidambi Srikanth (11), B Sai Praneeth (19), HS Prannoy (23) and Sameer Verma (29) – in the top 30 of the men’s singles world badminton rankings. Only two, PV Sindhu (7) and Saina Nehwal (23), fall within the top-30 range in women’s singles.

In the doubles rankings, only one Indian pair features in the top 30 for each category. Chirag Shetty/ Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are eighth in men’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa/ N Sikki Reddy are 23rd in women’s doubles while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa are 26th in mixed doubles.

It may take a while before Pullela Gopichand can achieve his goals, but boots are already on the ground. Shortly after the Thomas Cup exploits, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) appointed 30 new badminton coaches and named Gopichand as the chairman of the development committee.

“The need of the hour is more coaches and our president Himanta Biswa Sarma appointed 30 new national coaches on Sunday. We will send them to whichever area we need. All of them will be on the BAI payroll. These are the kind of decisions which will go a long way in helping the sport,” Gopichand stated.