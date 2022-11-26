Legendary track and field star PT Usha will contest for the president’s post in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections.

Sprinter PT Usha is one of the finest athletes to have ever come out of India and boasts four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She also agonisingly missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in LA still stands as a national record.

"With the warm support of my fellow athletes and National Federations, I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the nomination of the president of IOA!" PT Usha tweeted on Saturday.