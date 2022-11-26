The IOA executive committee elections, with an electoral college of 77, are scheduled for December 10.
Legendary track and field star PT Usha will contest for the president’s post in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections.
Sprinter PT Usha is one of the finest athletes to have ever come out of India and boasts four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She also agonisingly missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in LA still stands as a national record.
"With the warm support of my fellow athletes and National Federations, I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the nomination of the president of IOA!" PT Usha tweeted on Saturday.
The last date for filing nominations is Sunday. The IOA executive committee election will be held on December 10, with an electoral college of 77 members, including Usha.
Last week PT Usha was among the eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs), selected by the Athletes’ Commission of the IOA.
Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former hockey player M M Somaya, tennis player Rohit Rajpal, boxer Akhil Kumar, shooter Suma Shirur, badminton player Aparna Popat and archer Dola Banerjee are the other seven SOMs selected by the Athletes’ Commission of the IOA, which was elected on November 14.
Boxing legend MC Mary Kom is the president of the IOA Athletes’ Commission while table tennis legend Sharath Kamal is her deputy.
Under the new constitution of the IOA, the eight SOMs, with four male and as many female members, will be a part of the General Assembly with voting rights.
