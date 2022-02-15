UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: PSG host Real Madrid in round of 16 - watch live streaming

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 returns this Wednesday with the first leg of the round of 16 matches.

Heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes while Sporting CP will welcome Manchester City in Lisbon.

Bolstered by the return of Neymar, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will be spoilt for choices upfront with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi also in the mix. Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, is expected to miss the match against his former club due to injury.

The 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid, on the other hand, will start on the backfoot despite enjoying a 3-1 head-to-head win record against PSG. The Los Blancos will likely start their away tie without star forward Karim Benzema. Frenchmen Ferland Mendy and Mariano Diaz are also doubtful.

If Benzema does not start, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti could feature Gareth Bale against PSG on Wednesday.

In Lisbon, UCL 2020-21 finalists Manchester City will start as favourites against Sporting CP, who are appearing in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League only for the second time.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 2019-20 champions Bayern Munich will get their knockout campaign underway against Salzburg and Inter Milan will take on English heavyweights Liverpool.

The remainder of first-leg Champions League matches will see defending champions Chelsea hosting Lille and Villarreal welcoming Juventus on February 23.

On February 24, Ajax and Manchester United will play their away games against Benfica and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg 1 fixtures, schedule and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, February 16

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid - 1:30 AM IST

Sporting CP vs Manchester City - 1:30 AM IST

Thursday, February 17

Salzburg vs Bayern - 1:30 AM IST

Inter Milan vs Liverpool - 1:30 AM IST

Wednesday, February 23

Chelsea vs Lille - 1:30 AM IST

Villarreal vs Juventus - 1:30 AM IST

Thursday, February 24

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - 1:30 AM IST

Benfica vs Ajax - 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches live in India?

The UEFA Champions League, including the PSG vs Real Madrid match, will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches in India will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.