The Pro Tennis League 2022, featuring some top names in the game, gets underway at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi from Thursday.

The PTL 2022 will see eight teams - Bengaluru Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Gurgaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, ProVeri Supersmashers and Paramount Proec Tigers - compete for the title.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four. Each team faces off against the other three teams in the group and the top two make the cut for the semi-finals. All PTL 2022 tennis matches will be live streamed in India.

Apart from three senior men’s players and one senior women’s player, each team at the fourth edition of the PTL will have one upcoming men's player, one upcoming women’s player, one senior professional, and one wild card senior professional.

Current Wimbledon doubles champion Matthew Ebden of Australia, who’ll be playing for the Gurgaon Sapphires, is the biggest name among the players in the league. Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, a two-time Olympian, will also play for the same team.

A doubles specialist, Ebden won the 2022 Big W doubles title with country-mate Max Purcell. The Aussie also won the 2013 Australian Open mixed doubles title.