India’s top-ranked men’s singles tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan will lead the Bangalore Challengers. Watch live!
The Pro Tennis League 2022, featuring some top names in the game, gets underway at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi from Thursday.
The PTL 2022 will see eight teams - Bengaluru Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Gurgaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, ProVeri Supersmashers and Paramount Proec Tigers - compete for the title.
The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four. Each team faces off against the other three teams in the group and the top two make the cut for the semi-finals. All PTL 2022 tennis matches will be live streamed in India.
Apart from three senior men’s players and one senior women’s player, each team at the fourth edition of the PTL will have one upcoming men's player, one upcoming women’s player, one senior professional, and one wild card senior professional.
Current Wimbledon doubles champion Matthew Ebden of Australia, who’ll be playing for the Gurgaon Sapphires, is the biggest name among the players in the league. Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, a two-time Olympian, will also play for the same team.
A doubles specialist, Ebden won the 2022 Big W doubles title with country-mate Max Purcell. The Aussie also won the 2013 Australian Open mixed doubles title.
India’s top-ranked men’s singles tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan will lead the Bangalore Challengers while Indian women’s player Riya Bhatia will be playing for ProVeri Supersmashers. Divij Sharan will turn up for the Jodhpur Sankara.
The four-day competition will conclude on December 4.
Last year, Team Radiant beat Bengaluru Challengers in the final to clinch the title.
Live streaming of Pro Tennis League 2022 will be available on Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the event in India.
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Thursday, December 1
DMG Delhi Crusaders vs ProVeri Supersmashers - 1:30 PM IST
Bengaluru Challengers vs Paramount Proec Tigers - 1:30 PM IST
Gurgaon Sapphires vs Lucknow Aviators - 5:00 PM IST
Jodhpur Sankara vs Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas - 5:00 PM IST
Friday, December 2
Bengaluru Challengers vs Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas - 1:00 PM IST
DMG Delhi Crusaders vs Lucknow Aviators - 1:00 PM IST
Paramount Proec Tigers vs Jodhpur Sankara - 5:00 PM IST
ProVeri Supersmashers vs Gurgaon Sapphires - 5:00 PM IST
Saturday, December 3
Bengaluru Challengers vs Jodhpur Sankara - 12:00 PM IST
Paramount Proec Tigers vs Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas - 12:00 PM IST
DMG Delhi Crusaders vs Gurgaon Sapphires - 4:00 PM IST
ProVeri Supersmashers vs Lucknow Aviators - 4:00 PM IST
Sunday, December 4
Semi-final 1 - 12:00 PM IST
Semi-final 2 - 12:00 PM IST
Final - 5:30 PM IST
You May Like