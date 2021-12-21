Pro Kabaddi League returns with Season 8 - watch live streaming

India’s premier kabaddi tournament, Pro Kabaddi League, will be back in action after a two-year wait. Season 8 starts on December 22.

All matches of the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) will be held at Bengaluru’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Centre in a bio-bubble with no spectators. Fans can watch the match on live streaming in India.

Running since 2014, the tournament was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big names of the Indian national kabaddi team will make their presence felt in the mega league in the latest edition before they gear up for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Out of the 12 players who were a part of the 2018 Asian Games squad, nine will take part in PKL Season 8. They include prolific raider Pardeep Narwal, former India captain Ajay Thakur, current national skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Sandeep Narwal and Rishank Devadiga among others.

Rishank Devadiga will play for Bengal Warriors, who are the defending champions.

Pardeep Narwal, who holds several PKL records, including scoring the most points in the league, has switched allegiance from three-time champions Patna Pirates to UP Yoddha.

Ajay Thakur and Sandeep Narwal will play for last year’s finalists Dabang Delhi KC.

Iran were the kabaddi champions at the 2018 Asian Games. Their team included Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Hadi Oshtorak, Abozar Mohajer Mighani and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou. The five will be playing in PKL this season.

Fixtures for the two-month-long tournament have been released only till January 20. At least two matches will be played every day with triple headers scheduled on several days.

The first match begins at 7.30 PM IST, the second at 8.30 PM IST, and the third at 9.30 PM IST.

All 12 PKL teams will face each other once before January 20, which will mark the end of the first half of the season.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi Season 8 live in India?

Matches of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Commentary in regional languages will be available on the Start Sports Networks’ Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada channels.

Live streaming of PKL Season 8 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.