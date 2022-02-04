Prime Volleyball League 2022, live streaming: Hyderabad Black Hawks take on Kochi Blue Spikers in opener - full schedule

The Prime Volleyball League 2022 gets underway at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium from February 5.

Seven teams - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts – will vie for the title in the inaugural season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

Overall, 24 matches will be played during the course of 23 days. Each team will play the other six teams in a single round-robin format. The top four teams from the league stage, which concludes on February 23, will qualify for the semi-finals. The PVL 2022 final will be played on February 27.

The tournament will be played under the new 15-points system instead of traditional 25-point sets.

Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks in the opening match on Saturday.

Karthik Madhu, who captained the Indian volleyball team at the Asian championships 2021, will lead the charge for Kochi Blue Spikers in the opener.

For Hyderabad Black Hawks, experienced Amit Gulia is expected to lead the side which boasts the likes of Luis Antonio Arias Guzman of Venezuela and Cuba’s Henry Bell Cisnero.

Other notable international players at the tournament include Olympic gold medallist David Lee of the USA and Aaron Koubi of France. They will represent Calicut Heroes. The team from south also features two of India's top-rated volleyball players in Jerome Vinith and Ajithlal Chandran.

Due to COVID-19, all the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Where to watch Prime Volleyball League 22 live streaming and on TV in India?

The Prime Volleyball League will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 TV channel in English and on Sony TEN 3 TV channels in Hindi. PVL 2022 will also be broadcast on the Sony TEN 2 (Malayalam) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) regions TV channels.

Live streaming of Prime Volleyball League will be available on Sony Liv.

Prime Volleyball League 2022 schedule, fixtures and live match start times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 5, Saturday: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers – 7 PM IST

February 6, Sunday: Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders – 7 PM IST

February 7, Monday: Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts – 7 PM IST

February 8, Tuesday: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers – 7 PM IST

February 9, Wednesday: Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders - 7 PM IST

February 10, Thursday: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 7 PM IST

February 11, Friday: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 7 PM IST

February 11, Friday: Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts - 9 PM IST

February 12, Saturday: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts – 7 PM IST

February 13, Sunday: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Chennai Blitz - 7 PM IST

February 14, Monday: Calicut Heroes vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 7 PM IST

February 15, Tuesday: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 7 PM IST

February 16, Wednesday: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 7 PM IST

February 17, Thursday: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes - 7 PM IST

February 17, Thursday: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 9 PM IST

February 18, Friday: Calicut Heroes vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 7 PM IST

February 19, Saturday: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders - 7 PM IST

February 20, Sunday: Chennai Blitz vs Bengaluru Torpedoes - 7 PM IST

February 21, Monday: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks - 7 PM IST

February 22, Tuesday: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 7 PM IST

February 23, Wednesday: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers - 7 PM IST

February 24, Thursday: Semi-final 1 (1st place v 4th place) - 7 PM IST

February 25, Friday: Semi-final 2 (2nd place v 3rd place) - 7 PM IST

February 27, Sunday: PVL final - 7 PM IST