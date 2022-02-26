Prime Volleyball League 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders and Kolkata Thunderbolts vie for title - watch live streaming

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 concludes on Sunday with Ahmedabad Defenders and Kolkata Thunderbolts facing off in the final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts PVL final starts at 7:00 PM IST in India on February 27.

The inaugural season of the PVL began with seven teams - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts – on February 5 and after a round of league matches, the top four made it to the semi-finals.

Ahmedabad Defenders, captained by ace Indian international setter Muthusamy Appavu, were by far the most impressive team during the league stages, topping the PVL table with 10 points from their six games. The Gujarat-based volleyball team also boasts Argentina international Rodrigo Villalboa and American blocker Ryan Meehan in their squad.

Attacker Shon T John has been a big influence for the defenders this season and currently is the favourite to be named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In the semi-finals, the Defenders brushed aside home team Hyderabad Black Hawks by a 3-1 scoreline to march into the final.

Kolkata Thunderbolts, led by veteran Indian volleyball team blocker Ashwal Rai, meanwhile, finished second in the league table with eight points and brushed aside Jerome Vinith’s Calicut Heroes 3-0 in the semis.

American international Matthew August, star universal Vinit Kumar Choudhary and attacker Rahul Ramesh K have been the standout performers for the Kolkata team so far this season.

In the only league meeting Ahmedabad Defenders and Kolkata Thunderbolts had in PVL 2022, the Defenders managed to edge out a 3-2 win.

Where to watch Prime Volleyball League 2022 final on live streaming and on TV in India?

The Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Prime Volleyball League 2022 final will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 TV channel in English and on Sony TEN 3 TV channels in Hindi. PVL 2022 final will also be broadcast on the Sony TEN 2 (Malayalam) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) regional TV channels.

Live streaming of the PVL 2022 final will be available on SonyLiv.