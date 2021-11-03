Everything you need to know about the IPF World Open Powerlifting Championships

After a disrupted 2020 season, the IPF World Open Powerlifting Championships takes place in Stavanger, Norway, from November 8-13.

The event follows hot on the heals from the 2021 World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships that ended on 3rd October in Halmstad, Sweden.

There’s plenty of top lifting action to follow in Norway across the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) categories, with some particularly exciting battles expected in the men’s 59kg and 74kg and the women’s 47kg and 69 classes.

Olympic Channel will stream live action of the men's and women's World Open competition from 8th to 13th November and you can watch right here on Olympics.com during those dates.

Here is a quick guide on the top lifters competing, the schedule, some of the favourites for medals, how to watch, and more.

Stars to watch in the men's: Fedosienko and local lifter Bakkelund

The six-day competition will feature 128 men in a series of three disciplines: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

Russian Powerlifting Federation's Sergey Fedosienko, the 21-time World IPF Powerlifting champion in the under 59kg category, is the strong favourite to win this year’s Open.

Fresh from winning the 2021 IPF world Classic title, a second title in five weeks is very much possible.

His closest rival could be 2013 World Open bronze medallist Ivan Cancel of Puerto Rico, who’s totalled 685kg, and Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Chun Lin, the double world junior champion in the 59kg who has a best of 680kg.

Men's 74kg defending champion Kjell Bakkelund returns to the floor hoping for a strong showing at his home event.

His total of 900kg won him the 2019 European title, his fourth continental crown.

The master deadlifter has been smashing records in training, and will be hopeful of breaking his own equipped world record of 328.5kg in the deadlift, from the 2018 World Open Championships.

He is fit again after battling a hip injury that almost derailed his career.

“After one year with hip trouble and almost lost faith in continuing my lifting career.

"I’m slowly starting to get some intensity back, and I’m training for the equipped world Championship in Stavanger,” he posted on Instagram.

A fully fit Bakkelund can go head-to-head with one of the most accomplished powerlifters of all time, Poland's Jaroslaw Olech.

At 47-years-old, the five-time World Open champion is in impressive shape, yearning to regain the title he lost to the Norwegian in Dubai in 2019.

Olech, who holds 14 world records, won 18 straight world titles between 2002 and 2018.

Experienced Yukako of Japan and Brazilian Castellain tipped to dominate women's lifts

Another lifter looking to bounce back to winning ways is Japan’s celebrated Fukushima Yukako.

The five-time women's World Open Champion also settled for silver in Dubai two years ago, and with an impressive total of 487.5kg, she tops the competitive 47kg class.

The women's event will feature 121 athletes overall, and is stacked with some fast-rising competitors including Zuzanna Kula of Poland, the reigning world juniors and sub-juniors champion, Ukraine’s three-time world junior champion Tetyana Shlopko, and Germany’s Anja Schreiner.

After finishing just outside the podium at the 2021 IPF World Classic Championships, heavy lifting Brazilian Ana Castellain leads one of the most competitive weight categories in this year’s Open.

The former track runner, who won the Open in 2013 and 2016, leads the entries with her total of 660kg that places her ahead of Sonja-Stefanie Kruger of Germany at 642.5kg.

Kruger is just settling into the seniors and is fresh from winning her third World junior and sub juniors title in Romania last August.

When to Watch the 2021 World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championships

Monday, November 8

Women 47kg/52kg 13:00-17:00

Tuesday, November 9

Men 59kg/66kg 11:00-14:30

Women 57kg 15:00-17:30

Men 74kg 18:00-20:30

Wednesday, November 10

Women 69kg 11:30-14:00

Women 63kg B-Group 15:00-18:00

Men 83kg B-Group 15:00-18:00

Women 63kg A-Group 19:00-21:30

Men 83kg A-Group 19:00-21:30

Thursday, November,11

Women 76kg 13:00-15:30

Men 93kg 16:00-19:00

Friday, November 12

Men 105kg 12:00-16:30

Men 120kg 17:00-20:30

Saturday, November, 13

Women 84kg 10:00-13:30

Women 84+kg B-Group 10:00-13:30

Men 120+kg B-Group 10:00- 13:30

Women 84+kg A-Group 14:30-17:00

Men 120+kg A-Group 14:30-17:00

How to watch

On the Olympics.com website and the Olympic Channel TV Channel