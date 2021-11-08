President’s Cup shooting 2021: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat make 25m pistol final

India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat made the cut for the final of the women’s 25m pistol competition at the President’s Cup 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland on Monday.

Both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat shot identical scores of 583 in the qualification round, but Rahi took fourth place ahead of Manu’s fifth based on higher inner 10s.

The finals, where eight shooters will compete for the medals, are scheduled on Wednesday, the final day of competition.

Manu Bhaker has also assured herself a medal after she qualified for the final of the 25m rapid fire mixed team pistol competition where the Indian shooter has been paired with fellow Tokyo Olympian Ozgur Varlik of Turkey.

Manu Bhaker and Ozgur Varlik made the second qualification stage of eight pairs and then finished second to the Chinese-Estonian duo of Xiao Jiaruixuan, a Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, and Peeter Olesk to make the gold medal round. The 25m rapid fire mixed team pistol final is also on Wednesday.

Among the other Indians in action on Monday, Chinki Yadav finished ninth in the women’s 25m pistol with a score of 578, while Anjum Moudgil ended ninth with a 584 in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

The inaugural ISSF President’s Cup is a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, where the year’s top 12 shooters are invited to compete.

Indians have won three medals at the President’s Cup so far.

Manu Bhaker won the gold medal with Tokyo Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Friday and on Saturday, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 10m air pistol.