President’s Cup shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver, Abhishek Verma bronze in 10m pistol

India’s Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 10m air pistol at the inaugural edition of the President’s Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

Germany’s Christian Reitz won the men’s 10m pistol event with a total of 34 points in the final. Saurabh Chaudhary scored 24 points and Abhishek Verma finished with 21 points.

The President’s Cup has employed a modified scoring system. In the semis and final of individual events, the shooter with the best score in each shot gets four points, the second-best gets three points, third-best score gets two points and the worst score gets one point.

India have now won three medals at the President’s Cup. Manu Bhaker had won the mixed team 10m pistol gold with Iran’s Javad Foroughi on the opening day.

However, Manu Bhaker failed to make the final of the women’s 10m air pistol on Saturday.

Manu Bhaker finished third in the first semi-final with a score of 23. Only the top-two in each semi-final went through to the final.

Ukraine’s Olena Kostevich won the gold medal after a shoot-off victory over Frenchwoman Mathilde Lamolle.

The inaugural President’s Cup, a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, is an invitation-only tournament featuring the top-12 shooters in each of the shotgun, pistol and rifle categories.