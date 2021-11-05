President’s Cup shooting: Manu Bhaker wins mixed team gold with Iran’s Javad Foroughi

India’s Manu Bhaker and her Iranian partner Javad Foroughi won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the inaugural edition of the President’s Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Friday.

The junior world champion Manu Bhaker and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Javad Foroughi defeated the pair of Mathilde Lamolle (France) and Artem Chernousov (Russian Shooting Federation) in the final by a 16-8 margin.

The inaugural President’s Cup, a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, is an invitation-only tournament featuring the top-12 shooters in each of the shotgun, pistol and rifle categories.

The pistol and the rifle events, though, are carried out in new experimental formats courtesy of which Manu Bhaker was paired with Javad Foroughi.

As per the new rules, pairings are drawn at random, irrespective of nationality, in the 10m air rifle and the 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Similarly, Youth Olympic champion Saurabh Chaudhary was partnered with Switzerland’s Heidi Diethelm while Abhishek Verma was paired with Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

While Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi clinched the gold after going through the qualification and semi-finals, the pairs of Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary crashed out in the semis.

Out of the 12 mixed teams, eight advanced to two different semi-finals (four teams each). The top pair from each semi-final fought for the gold medal.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker also topped the women’s 10m air pistol qualifications, finishing ahead of Olympic gold medallists and world champions Anna Korakaki of Greece and Ukraine’s Olen Kostevych in the second and third spot, respectively.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, however, could not make the top eight that will join Manu Bhaker in the semi-finals. Yashaswini finished 10th.

In the men’s 10 air pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma finished third and fourth, respectively, and will now compete in the semi-finals. Olympic champions Christian Reitz and Javad Foroughi occupied the top two spots.

The semi-finals and final of both men’s and women’s pistol events will be held on Saturday.