President’s Cup shooting 2021: Manu Bhaker signs off with mixed team gold on final day

India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat won gold and silver medals, respectively, on the final day of the President’s Cup 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker teamed up with Turkey’s Ozgur Varlik to win the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal.

The Indo-Turkish pair beat the team of China’s Xiao Jiaruixian, a Tokyo 2020 bronze-medallist, and Peeter Olesk of Estonia 9-7 in the final to win gold.

Frenchman Clement Bessaguet and his partner Doreen Vennekamp of Germany won bronze in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympian Rahi Sarnobat won silver in the women’s 25m pistol with a score of 31.

German shooter Doreen Vennekamp won the gold medal with 33 points and Mathilde Lamolle of France won bronze with 27 points.

Manu Bhaker also made the women’s 25m pistol final but could only finish in sixth place.

India won five medals at the President’s Cup 2021 - two golds, two silver and one bronze.

Manu Bhaker had also won gold in the 10m pistol mixed team with Iran’s Javad Foroughi while Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 10m pistol.