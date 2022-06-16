Premier League 2022-23 to start on August 5: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Day 1

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled in November, the Premier League 2022-23 season will start eight days earlier with Crystal Palace playing Arsenal on the opening day, August 5.

Champions Manchester City will get their title defence underway at West Ham on Sunday, August 7. City’s arch-rivals Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag and also with Cristiano Ronaldo in their side, will face Brighton on the same day.

The two table-toppers of the 2021-22 season Manchester City and Liverpool will lock horns at Anfield on October 15 with their second match scheduled on April 1. Both games will be on weekends.

This will be the first time in the history of the English Premier League (EPL) that the season will be paused for 43 days. There will be no matches from November 13 to December 25.

The season will restart on Boxing Day - eight days after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar - on December 26.

The 20-team EPL season will also feature three newly promoted sides - Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest - in place of Burnley, Watford and Norwich City, who were relegated.

The Premier League season will end later than usual on May 28 due to the FIFA World Cup.