Praveen Kumar Sobti, Asian Games gold medallist and Mahabharat’s Bheem, dies

Asian Games gold medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti, who also represented India at the 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympics, died after a heart attack on Monday. He was 74.

An Arjuna Awardee, Praveen Kumar Sobti breathed his last at his home in New Delhi. His last rites will take place on Tuesday.

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night (Monday), when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10:30 pm following a cardiac arrest," Praveen Kumar Sobti’s kin told PTI.

Praveen Kumar Sobti is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

Born in Punjab on December 6, 1947, Praveen Kumar Sobti went on to become one of India’s top athletes during the 1960s and 70s.

A soldier in the newly-formed Border Security Force (BSF) in 1965, Praveen Kumar Sobti gained recognition for his impressive athletic skills and represented India at Asian Games, Olympics and Commonwealth Games among other major events.

Praveen Kumar Sobti won a gold medal in the discus throw at the Asian Games 1966 held in Bangkok and clinched a bronze in hammer throw at the same edition. He also won a silver in hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games 1966 in Jamaica earlier that year.

After representing India at the Mexico 1968 Olympics, Praveen Kumar Sobti went on to defend his gold medal in the Asian Games 1970, again in Bangkok, and followed it up with a silver medal in discus throw at the 1974 edition in Tehran. He also participated in the Munich 1972 Summer Games.

Praveen Kumar Sobti finished 20th in hammer throw at Mexico 1968 and came in 26th in the men’s discus throw competition at Munich 1972.

Post his retirement in sports, Praveen Kumar, who was six feet six inches tall, went on to become an actor in the Hindi television and film industry.

Praveen Kumar Sobti featured in several TV shows and Bollywood movies over the years, including Amitabh Bacchan-starrer Shahenshah and as Sabu in the popular Chacha Chaudhary TV series, among others.

However, the role which made Praveen Kumar Sobti a household name in the entire country was playing Bheem in BR Chopra’s television adaptation Mahabharat - one of India’s ancient epics.

Praveen Kumar Sobti’s impressive physical stature perfectly complemented Bheem, the strongest of the Pandavas - five protagonist brothers of Mahabharat. With the show becoming a nation-wide daily staple in every household during the 90s, Sobti became a figure recognised by an entire generation.