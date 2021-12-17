Prakash Padukone: Pressure at Olympics is higher than World Championships

India legend Prakash Padukone has seen the badminton ecosystem grow in the country and played key roles in it. Padukone spent a lot of time in his career training in Denmark besides being the first Indian to clinch the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Following his retirement, the former World No.1 set-up, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bangalore, with one of its centres in Mumbai, to groom youngsters across India.

His experience over the years has helped him understand that the pressure of the Olympics is unmatched. The 66-year-old also believes that external factors, like national support and expectations, only adds to the pressure of an Olympic athlete.

"My personal view is that an Olympic medal is more important. The World Championships are held every year, the other comes once in four years. Everyone is wanting to do well at the Olympics, the pressure from a nation back home on the performer is tremendous, compared to a World Championship," Padukone told news18.com.

"Due to the multi-sport nature at the Olympics, every Indian participant across sports is tracked by fans across the nation, the expectations for a podium finish is magnified," he added.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action Picture by 2019 Getty Images

However, Padukone is confident that India can progress in badminton and can win multiple medals across events, at Los Angeles 2028.

"India stands a chance to be among the Olympic medals in four events, i.e men and women singles, men doubles and mixed doubles. We need to build up a good pair in women's doubles, like in men and mixed doubles pairs," Padukone said.

"If not for the 2024 Olympics, at least by 2028 Games. Ideally, India should be looking at a medal in all five events, instead of banking on only one player. In this way, if a key player misses out (on a medal), other options remain," he added.

He also credited premier Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who became the first from the country to win two matches in the doubles category at Tokyo 2020, for helping the sport evolve in the country.

"India has come a long way, even five years back we were nowhere in the paired events and the only chance was men and women singles. Qualifying in the doubles was not possible then, now there are medal contenders, in men’s doubles Satwiksairaj Rakireddy and Chirag Shetty for example. Mixed doubles also, one pair can stand a chance with adequate effort," Padukone said.