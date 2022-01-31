PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year award 2021

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has won the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021, becoming only the second sportsperson from the country to win the honour.

A veteran of the Indian hockey scene, the 33-year-old PR Sreejesh played an instrumental role in India’s Tokyo Olympics campaign last year, helping the team win a historic bronze medal.

A total of 24 athletes from 17 countries were nominated for the annual awards based on individual or team performance, social commitment, or fair behaviour

After three weeks of online voting, PR Sreejesh beat Tokyo Olympics sport climbing champion Alberto Ginés López of Spain and Italian wushu player Michele Giordano to win the World Games Athlete of the Year award.

India’s impressive performances in 2021, boosted by PR Sreejesh’s presence in goal, helped the team reach the third ranking in the world, which is it's best-ever standing.

In the FIH Stars Awards in October, PR Sreejesh was named the goalkeeper of the year for 2021.

The Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal was the first Indian to win the award, receiving the honour in 2020.