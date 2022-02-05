Plucky Australian curlers remain winless in mixed doubles tournament

Australian curlers Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt continued their search for an elusive first Olympic curling win after suffering two crushing defeats against table-topping Italy and Norway on Saturday (5 February).

The green and gold pairing have lost all seven of their matches so far in their country’s Olympic curling debut with two more matches against Switzerland and Canada remaining.

The winless record is not due to a lack of trying or ability after losing four of their matches by one-point margins.

Pushing every rock

While the Australians were looking to catch a break, Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner hit a rich vein of form winning six out of as many contests so far in Beijing 2022.

The Australians made a promising start to the contest after winning the first end before Italy moved ahead with only one-point separating the pairs at the halfway point (3-2).

By the sixth end it was still a one-point game at 4-3 before the Italians scored three points in the seventh to claim the victory (7-3).

“We are just battling out there in every game and let’s see how it goes,” Hewitt said.

“We are just going to push every shot, every rock and see what we can do.”

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian duo of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten were in an unforgiving mood smashing the Australians 10-4 with two ends to spare.

Australia’s curling mixed doubles schedule on Sunday (6 February)

All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

14.05 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 – Australia vs Switzerland

20:05 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 – Australia vs Canada