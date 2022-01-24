One week to go: Discover the new look Beijing as the city prepares to host the Olympic Winter Games

As the world awaits the beginning of the Olympic Winter Games, here is a glimpse of the host city of Beijing as it puts the finishing touches on the look of the Games.

If you’ve ever watched the Olympics, you may well have seen a similar countdown clock to the one displayed in Beijing. It counts down the days, hours and even seconds until the Olympic flame is lit at the Opening Ceremony.

Countdown clock in Beijing downtown Picture by IOC

The Beijing 2022 Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is located outside of the Taizicheng Railway Station. Bing Dwen Dwen wears a full-body “shell” made out of ice, which resembles an astronaut suit - a tribute to embracing new technologies for a future with infinite possibilities.

Mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Check out the night lights that surround the Beijing Olympic Tower, the third-tallest construction in Beijing. The tower is famous for its breathtaking views of the Olympic Village and the Forbidden City.

Beijing Olympic Tower Picture by 2022 Getty Images

People travelling by car in the downtown highway have an exciting reminder that the Olympics are around the corner, as a huge Beijing 2022 poster greets visitors to the area.

Beijing downtown highway Picture by IOC

The Olympic and Paralympic emblems of Beijing-2022, designed by artist Lin Cunzhen, combines traditional and modern elements of Chinese culture, as well as features embodying the passion and vitality of winter sports.

Beijing-2022 Olympic and Paralympic logos Picture by IOC

Even the heart of China's capital, Tiananmen Square, has been decorated to celebrate Beijing 2022.

Tiananmen Square Picture by IOC

One spectacular sight is the Bird’s Nest at night. The stadium will host the Opening and Closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022, just as it did during the Summer Games of 2008.

Birds Nest Stadium Picture by 2022 Getty Images

This stunning structure lit up against the nighttime Beijing skies is the Big Air venue in Shougang park.

Big Air venue in Shougang park Picture by 2019 Getty Images

The driverless bullet train Fuxing connects the Olympic mountain clusters of Zhangjaikou and Yanqing with Beijing. Fuxing is considered to be one of the most innovative trains in China and can reach speeds of 350 km/h.

Fuxing Bullet train Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The buses of the Beijing 2022 transportation services are decorated with the logos of the Games.

Transportation service bus Picture by Tasos Katopodis

The architecture of the Olympic Village - a place athletes will call home over the coming weeks - is nothing short of breathtaking.

Olympic village Picture by Comité International Olympique (CIO) / WONG, Emmanuel (photographe COJO Beijing 22) - 2021

The Olympic Village officially opens its doors to athletes on 27 January. Here’s a sneak peek at the type of rooms athletes will live in during the Games.