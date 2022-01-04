Petra Vlhova lands third-consecutive win at Zagreb World Cup

Petra Vlhova has begun 2022 with a bang, securing victory in the alpine ski women's slalom World Cup in Zagreb on Tuesday (4th January).

The Slovakian made the most of wearing the No. 1 bib and put on a masterclass to finish top of the first run this morning, an astonishing 0.64 seconds ahead of USA's Mikaela Shiffrin in second.

Despite the windy and difficult conditions picking up in the afternoon in Croatia's capital, Vlhova's second run was good enough to win in one minute 59.66 seconds, 0.50 seconds ahead of Shiffrin who was hoping for a record 47th win in any single discipline.

Vlhova extends her lead in the discipline standings (480 points) with four slalom World Cup events to go while Shiffrin stays in top in the overall World Cup standings with 830 points, 115 points ahead of her toughest rival.

Katharina Liensberger was back on form, finishing in third after a coronavirus-enforced break from competition.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin will be pleased with her form, given that it was her first outing since contracting COVID, which meant sitting out the last two World Cup events in Lienz.

"I just wanted to focus to ski clean because I knew a lot of girls had problems. It was really tough. Conditions were not perfect. It is not easy to win so many races in a row. There is a lot of pressure from the outside," said Vlhova who picked up her fourth victory in five slaloms this season. "I won again. I am so happy."