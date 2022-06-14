Penny Oleksiak poised to find her 'edge' back ahead of swimming Worlds

With seven Olympic medals to her name, Penny Oleksiak is Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

The 22-year-old swimmer won four medals in her Games debut at Rio 2016, the first for her nation and became the youngest Canadian to win Olympic gold when she tied American Simone Manuel for the 100m free title.

She backed that performance up at Tokyo 2020, capturing three medals.

But for all her accomplishments, Oleksiak has yet to capture an individual medal at the World championships.

“For me, I like to call myself an Olympic swimmer,” Oleksiak told CBC. “I just feel like that for me is something so special and something so meaningful so I really like to step up and get ready for that.”

After two years of pandemic related delays, frustration and hardships, no one would have blamed Oleksiak for skipping this year’s Worlds in Budapest. But she’s taking a different approach – savuoring the opportunity to race again.

“I think I just really like racing. I haven’t had a lot of racing opportunities in the last few years, so I really think I just need to get back into it and push myself to get into racing and kind of find that edge that I think I used to have,” said Oleksiak.

While it would be easy for Oleksiak say she wants to finally add an individual medal to her five relay world bronzes, she says she uses these big, global events more as a check point than a resume builder.

“Any [non-Ollympic] year, I kind of use those big meets as a placement point to kind of see where I’m at in the world at that time. And to kind of make mistakes, that’s what I use those races for more so where I can try new things out, make a mistake and look at it and get it right for the next race or the next practice I have,” said Oleksiak. “So, I mean, I try not just to put really a lot of pressure on myself until I’m about a year, year and a half out from the Olympics then I really like to get going.”

That approach – plus the comedown since the Olympic Games – makes it tough for her to gauge what to expect in Budapest.

“I don’t really know what to expect of myself right now,” Oleksiak admitted. “I think after the Olympics, it’s such an odd year, it’s kind of weird to find that feel again for racing especially since I personally haven’t raced since the Olympics pretty much. I’m excited to just get in and get racing and see what I can do, maybe? We’ll see.”

Still, she’s excited for the event.

“Everyone’s been so focused this year,” she said, “and it’s something that’s really difficult to do coming off an Olympic year, but you kind of see that fire in their eyes and they’re really excited to get going and get racing.”