Pau Gasol's tip for the 2022 NBA Finals: I like the Warriors more but Boston has a chance

Pau Gasol might well be one of the athletes that best represents the values of the Olympic Movement.

Not only on the court, where he established himself as an authentic legend of men's basketball with five Olympic appearances and three medals won (silver in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, bronze in Rio 2016), but off it too.

Since announcing his retirement from competition after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021, Gasol continues to lead a very active life: as a dad, as a member of the Athletes Commission of the IOC, as an Ambassador for UNICEF and as the founder of Gasol Foundation, an NGO whose mission is to eradicate childhood obesity.

In between his schedule, the two-time NBA championship-winning star found time to visit the Olympics.com, Olympic Channel, and Olympic Broadcasting Services teams on Tuesday (31 May 2022) together with Thomas Bach, the IOC President.

Not only that, Pau Gasol stopped by our studio to talk to the Olympic Channel Podcast about his retirement and one of his favourite topics, the NBA.

With his own Finals experiences in mind, the Spaniard was eager to share his views about the upcoming championship-deciding clash between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, including tipping the winner.

Pau Gasol predicts 2022 NBA Championship winner: Warriors or Celtics?

"I like the Warriors more," said Gasol, coming down on the side of Golden State. "Because they have the experience and they're all playing at a high level. They're healthy. It's just going to be very hard to beat them.

"I guess if anyone could do it, Boston has a chance. They're playing well as well, and I don't want to take anything away from them. And they have plenty of talent. But I still give the upper hand to the Warriors."

Part of the Spaniard's rationale is rooted in his own experiences. The two-time title winner was denied a ring in his first Finals series with the Lakers back in 2008, when they lost out to the Celtics. He emphasised how important having those who have been tested before in the ranks are to victory:

"Once you're in the finals, it's almost once in a lifetime opportunity. For a lot of the players with the Celtics, it's probably their first finals and that's why it's also challenging to be able to be successful in your first finals because there's a lot to deal with," Gasol explained. "That's why the Warriors also have the upper hand, plus the home court advantage."

Gasol's preference for the Warriors might be a little unsurprising to some, given that the Spaniard's name was linked with Golden State earlier this year with a future role in the franchise on the cards. Whatever his affiliations may be Gasol was sure about one thing:

"It is going to be a fun one."

The legacy of Kobe Bryant in Jayson Tatum

While he may ultimately be on the side of the Warriors for the 2022 Finals, Gasol still has a connection with Celtics - but something beyond the court.

Jayson Tatum, the undeniable source of Celtics' star-power, was mentored by the late Kobe Bryant, Gasol's 'brother' - as they called each other.

Reflecting on the impact of Bryant, Gasol spoke of the basketball legend's capacity to influence the younger generation of players now coming of age:

"I love the impact that Kobe had with all these young players. I love how he inspired and motivated Giannis Antetokounmpo to be an MVP and to win a championship. Same as with Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard or Jayson Tatum... with so many guys that he just touched and inspired in a way that is very meaningful.

"Anthony Davis, another guy that, when he hit that game-winning shot against Denver... you know, he called Kobe when he made it. It's just touching. It's very moving for me to see how my big brother touched so many. That's how much he impacted him."

Ime Udoka making history

In addition to chatting about players, Gasol also shared his thoughts on Celtics' Ime Udoka becoming the first African head coach to make the Finals.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy and a great coach," said the legendary power forward.

"I had him in San Antonio as an assistant coach for the almost three years that I was there, and we becoming pretty close while I was there. I'm just so happy that he got the opportunity to coach a very good team and that he has taken this team to the next level.

"They [Boston Celtics] had a rough start. Things didn't seem that they were going really well at all. They weren't clicking. They had some issues. They addressed them, they faced them. And from then on they just took off. Now they're in the Finals with a chance to win it. So unbelievable.

"Obviously, as a Lakers guy, I'm not too excited about the Celtics having a chance to win another title at all. But at the same time, I am happy for him [Udoka] and the staff members. Being the first African coach to ever coach NBA and NBA Finals team, it's fantastic."

Pau Gasol's NBA record