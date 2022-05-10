Patrick Marleau retires: Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion bows out with NHL appearance record

Two-time Olympic men's ice hockey champion Patrick Marleau announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday (10 May).

He made the announcement in the Players Tribune, titled "Thank you, Hockey."

The 42-year-old Canadian forward holds the record number of National Hockey League (NHL) appearances, in a career spanning 23 years, 21 of which were in San Jose.

Marleau played 1,779 career regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 566 goals and making 631 assists in a total of 1,197 points. His achieved a tally of 72 goals and 55 assists in 195 playoff games.

He claimed Olympic gold at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 with Canada.

"In 2010, I was named to Team Canada for the Olympics in Vancouver. After we won gold, my wife and I were in a cab trying to go to dinner with Brenden Morrow and his wife. We were at a dead stop. The streets were full of fans, singing the anthem, waving the flag, still cheering the OT (overtime) golden goal (Sidney) Crosby had scored just an hour before," Marleau wrote.

"And there I was, witnessing a moment in history, having been a part of that team, seeing the joy and unity it had brought to fans from every background. That part of sport is awe-inspiring to me."

During his NHL career, Marleau never won the Stanley Cup, losing in the Finals in 2016.

"In 2016, I finally got to play in the Stanley Cup finals. I’m not gonna lie: when I think about how close we were to winning, it still stings. But I know that we all left it all out on the ice that year," he wrote of that experience. "Again, I got to witness so many people from different backgrounds all coming together to cheer us on, decked out in teal and face paint, making the Tank the loudest I have ever heard it."

A year later in 2017, Marleau left San Jose, joining the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons before returning to San Jose. Prior to the 2020 Stanley Cup, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He once again return to San Jose for the 2020-21 season before announcing his retirement Tuesday.

"As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever. I wish I could play forever — my boys would like to see me play for the next 10 years if they could," said Marleau. "But there comes a time when I have to be grateful and thankful for the time I have been given, and to make way for the next generation to make their own dreams come true."