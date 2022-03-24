Fun and creativity are the cornerstones of Patrick Burgener’s snowboarding career.

Even when the Swiss shredder was about to drop into the halfpipe final at Beijing 2022 alongside the likes of Shaun White, he was smiling and hi-fiving anyone within reach.

“I was like, this is the Olympics, I just want to have so much freakin fun!” he exclusively told Olympics.com.

And that fun was anything but confined to the sports arena in China.

From riding his suitcase around the airport, to wearing his famous dinosaur costume around the Winter Olympic Athletes Village and interviewing volunteers, his Instagram page was a constant source of laughter and amusement.

“I just wanted to make it a beautiful journey, and I did all those videos," he continued.

“People are like, “Don't you have to focus on the competition?” And I was like, “If I did that I would get too stressed out.” So I just went around having fun.

“It's funny because I went crazy viral and I think I'm famous in China, apparently!”

Patrick Burgener: Music is my balance

Eagle-eyed snowboard fans watching Beijing 2022 would have noticed the underside of Burgener’s snowboard, which gave away his other big passion in life: music.

When the Lausanne native found out that he had qualified for the halfpipe final in the athlete's waiting area, he turned his board over and started air playing the picture of the guitar underneath.

The underside of Patrick Burgener's snowboard is a tribute to his passion for music. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

But this is no simply hobby. Burgener is actually a recording artist that regularly plays gigs when he’s not on the mountain.

“Music is my balance,” he continued.

“I was just snowboarding for two or three years, but I got bored and I started playing music. Then because of COVID, we couldn't do many concerts anymore. So I started making videos, and that's when my social media exploded.

“I'm not only a snowboarder like most of the other guys in Beijing. I totally respect that, but I couldn't do just one thing because it would make me crazy.”

While music and snowboarding don’t seem like an automatic fit, Burgener relies heavily on music to provide his creative inspiration for snowboarding.

“Oh, it's really important. Writing songs and making my own music videos, made me think more creatively when planning my snowboarding tricks.

“Music definitely helps in snowboarding, because it helps me to overcome fear. I’ll listen to a song that I get really into and suddenly it gets me out of the stress.

“I feel the vibe, I feel the rhythm. I'm like, “Oh, now I’m good to go!”