Rudrankksh Patil crowned 10m air rifle world champ; India, Italy, China, Czech Republic clinch Olympic quota spots

Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil edged out Italy's Danilo Sollazzo 17–13 in an all-teenage men's 10m air rifle final at the 2022 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, as both athletes secured an Olympic Games Paris 2024 quota spot.

Under the race-to-16 format, the pair were level after the first two shots each, each firing a 10.5 on both attempts. Sollazzo took the lead with his third, and extended it to 6–2 with his fourth. Patil struck back with a 10.9 shot on the fifth head-to-head shot to reduce the gap back to two points.

The back-and-forth continued, with Sollazzo's lead never getting greater than six points. Patil called his timeout at 13–9 down and seemed to throw Sollazzo off, closing the gap back to two points.

Sollazzo responded with a strong 10.7 on the 13th series but was bettered by Patil's 10.8 which tied the gold-medal match at 13–13 with both men needing just three more points.

It was Patil who took the lead on the 14th series, edging ahead for the first time. And when Sollazzo could only manage a 10.2 on the last series, the Indian's 10.5 was enough to seal gold.

China's Sheng Lihao and Yang Haoran were eliminated in third and fourth place following the ranking match, which whittled the eight finalists down to two, with Sheng's 261.8 points just 0.1 behind Patil – missing out on a spot in the gold-medal match. Sheng clinched the bronze and an Olympic quota spot.

As there were two Chinese athletes in the fifth and last series of shooting in the ranking match, the fifth-placed Czech shooter Jiri Privratsky also sealed an Olympic quota spot for his country.