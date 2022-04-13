Paris-Roubaix 2022 preview: 'Hell of the North' awaits cyclists at season's third Monument

The third men's road cycling monument classic of the season (after Milan–Sanremo and the Tour of Flanders) takes place this Sunday (17 April) with the 119th running of the legendary Paris–Roubaix cobbled race in France.

Traditionally held the week after the Tour of Flanders, the first round of the French presidential elections forced organisers to switch positions on the calendar with the Amstel Gold Races, which were won last weekend by Michal Kwiatkowski and Marta Cavalli.

Famous – or perhaps infamous – for its pavé (cobbled) sections, the race is one of the toughest, and most prestigious, on the calendar.

This year will also see the second running of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday (16 April) after Briton Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural race with a solo breakaway.

In 2022, the men will start in Compiègne and the women in Denain before racing to the Roubaix Velodrome over 257km and 125km respectively.

Closely watched will be the in-form classics riders such as Mathieu van der Poel, who won Flanders, and Kwiatkowski, coming off the back of the win at Amstel Gold, and previous winners such as Peter Sagan. Defending champion Sonny Colbrelli is absent following a health scare during a race in Spain last month.

Here's what to look forward to at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix.

2022 Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Riders to watch

L'Enfer du Nord, as the race is also known in France, is notoriously difficult to predict.

Weather, pavé conditions, unforeseen punctures and mechanical issues are just some of the factors that play a major role in deciding the race.

Two men who would have been favourites but are excluded from the reckoning this year are Jumbo Visma's Wout van Aert and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar. Van Aert contracted Covid shortly before Flanders and missed both that race and the Amstel Gold. While the Belgian has now recovered, he is highly unlikely to be in top form and, if selected to race, will likely be used only in a support role. Pogacar, meanwhile, skipped Amstel Gold and posted to Twitter that he was training on pavé for the race. However, he did not make the final cut for the team, which will instead rely on the 2018 European champion Matteo Trentin.

So, attention will turn back to Van der Poel and Kwiatkowski, the form men having won the last two major classics.

The TotalEnergies team will have not one but two former winners of the race in three-time world champion Sagan and Niki Terpstra, while Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange will be eyeing a first Australian win of the classic since Mathew Hayman in 2016.

If the men's race is hard to predict, the women's might be even more so, with only one prior edition of the race to go by.

Deignan's early break last year proved pivotal as she completed the last 80km of the race solo across all 17 sectors of pavé. The riders will no doubt be alert to that tactic this year.

So, look for the usual suspects in women's road cycling – the Dutch riders, Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, among others – to stake their claims.

Paris-Roubaix 2022 race route and parcours

The men's race is a 257.2km (159.8mi) slog from Compiègne, to the north-northeast of Paris, to the Roubaix velodrome. Compiègne has hosted the start of the race every year since 1977 except in 2020, when there was no race; it has ended at the Roubaix Velodrome since 1943 except for three years from 1986 to 1988.

This year's race will include 30 cobbled sectors, beginning as traditional at Troisvilles around 100km into the course, and with the last right outside the Roubaix Velodrome. The main five-star sectors of pavé – the most difficult – are at the Trouée d'Arenberg, with around 95km left in the race; Mons-en-Pévèle, with around 48km to go; and the Carrefour de l'Arbre, with just 17km remaining.

The women's race is shorter at 125km (77.6mi), and starts in Denain with four laps of an opening circuit before heading north towards the Roubaix Velodrome.

The pavé at Hornaing, with 82.5km left in the race, is the first cobbled test of 17 for the women – with both races sharing the same course from Hornaing to Roubaix.

2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes race schedule, 16 April

(All times local CEST, approximate after race start at average speed of 36 km/h)

12:35pm – Race start, Denain, 124.7km to finish

12:41pm – First passage of start line, Denain, 120.9km

12:55pm – Second passage of start line, Denain, 112.6km

1:09pm – Third passage of start line, Denain, 104.3km

1:23pm – Fourth passage of start line, Denain, 95.9km

1:45pm – First pavé sector 17 (3700m), Hornaing to Wandignies, 82.4km

2:42pm – Pavé sector 11 (3000m), Mons-en-Pévèle, 48.5km

3:34pm – Pavé sector 4 (2100m), Carrefour de l'Arbre, 17.1km

4:01pm – Pavé sector 1 (300m), Roubaix, 1.3km

4:03pm – Race finish, Roubaix Velodrome

2022 Paris-Roubaix men's race schedule, 17 April

(All times local CEST, approximate after race start at average speed of 40 km/h)

11:15am – Race start, Compiègne, 257.2km to finish

1:39pm – First pavé sector 30 (2200m), Troisvilles to Inchy, 160.9km

3:18pm – Pavé section 19 (2300m), Trouée d'Arenberg, 95.3km

3:37pm – Pavé sector 17 (3700m), Hornaing to Wandignies, 82.5km

4:28pm – Pavé sector 11 (3000m), Mons-en-Pévèle, 48.6km

5:15pm – Pavé sector 4 (2100m), Carrefour de l'Arbre, 17.2km

5:39pm – Pavé sector 1 (300m), Roubaix, 1.4km

5:41pm – Race finish, Roubaix Velodrome

Paris-Roubaix: Previous race winners

Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain, riding for Trek-Segafredo, won the maiden women's race last year after a solo attack with over 80km (50mi) to go.

The last five men's winners are:

2016: Mathew Hayman (AUS), Orica-GreenEdge

(AUS), Orica-GreenEdge 2017: Greg van Avermaet (BEL), BMC Racing

(BEL), BMC Racing 2018: Peter Sagan (SVK), Bora-Hansgrohe

(SVK), Bora-Hansgrohe 2019: Philippe Gilbert (BEL), Deceuninck-Quick-Step

(BEL), Deceuninck-Quick-Step 2021: Sonny Colbrelli (ITA), Bahrain Victorious

No race in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic

How to watch Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022

The races will be available on live TV and streaming services, including the Global Cycling Network, Eurosport and Discovery+ in Europe, NBC Sports in the United States, and domestic television broadcasters in other countries. Find out more at Paris-Roubaix.fr and Parix-Roubaix-femmes.fr.