Paris Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

With less than a month to go until the World Athletics Championships, which take place between 15 and 24 July in Oregon, USA, the Paris Diamond League will act as an acid test for athletes seeking to show their form ahead of the summer athletics showpiece.

A strong mix of international champions and local talent will line up on 18 June in France, in the same city where the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place in two years' time.

Find out all you need to know about the who, what and where of the Paris Diamond League below.

When and where is the Paris Diamond League

The Paris Diamond League will take place on Saturday 18 June in the 20,000-seater Stade Charléty in Paris, France. The meeting commences at 19:00 local time with the women's high jump and concludes with the men's 110m hurdles at 22:53.

Stars to watch at the Paris Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads the charge in the women’s 100m. With three Olympic gold medals, four silvers and one bronze across four Olympic Games, the Jamaican sprint star has a pedigree like few others in the sport of athletics.

Now aged 35, her personal best of 10.60 came only last year at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne. And with the World Athletics Championships only a month away, she will be looking to put down a marker as she seeks to reach the top step of the podium after her silver medal in Tokyo.

In Paris, she will come up against Côte d’Ivoire’s rapid Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who has a personal best of 10.78, and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita - a two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist - who has also dipped under 11 seconds with 10.93. The only competitor - other than Fraser-Pryce - to have broken the 11-second barrier this season is Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye with 10.94.

Some of the biggest stars of French athletics will also be present in Paris, including Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 decathlon silver medallist Kevin Mayer, who will take part in a non-Olympic format athletics triathlon that includes three events from the decathlon programme: 110m hurdles, long jump and shot put.

Two other French athletes to keep your eye on will be brothers Renaud and Valentin Lavillenie in the men’s pole vault. The former is a two-time Olympic medallist, having won gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016. They will both face stiff competition from the likes of Brazil’s Thiago Braz, winner of the Olympic gold medal in Rio and the USA’s Sam Kendricks, although reigning Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis will not take part in the event.

The 800m sees reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya lace up his spikes to take on a strong French contingent, including former world champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse and Benjamin Robert, who won his first-ever Diamond League in Birmingham this season.

Poland’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning duo Wojciech Nowicki and Anita Włodarczyk both compete in the men’s and women’s hammer throw respectively. Włodarczyk has become a true legend of the sport, having also won gold in 2012 and 2016, and both will be eager to show their form ahead of the upcoming World Championships.

The women’s discus also has a stellar lineup, with the entire Tokyo 2020 podium present. The USA’s reigning Olympic champion Valarie Allman will be favourite, with German silver medallist Kristin Pudenz and bronze medal winner Yaime Perez of Cuba both aiming to change the order of the podium in Paris.

Other stars to look out for include Tokyo 2020 gold and six-time Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse in the 200m. The first Canadian to win multiple Olympic medals is also the first-ever to win Olympic 200m gold since 1928.

Diamond League Paris schedule

7:30 p.m.: women's high jump

8:09 p.m.: men's pole vault

8:15 p.m.: women's discus throw

9:04 p.m.: 400m women

9:15 p.m.: 200m men

9:18 p.m.: men's triple jump

9:25 p.m.: women's 3,000m steeplechase

9:42 p.m.: women's javelin throw

9:44 p.m.: 100m women

9:54 p.m.: 800m men

10:05 p.m.: 400m men

10:18 p.m.: women's 100m hurdles

10:29 p.m.: 5,000m men

10:53 p.m.: 110m hurdles

The schedule is in local time (CEST)